Oil Price Forecast: Oil Bears Reassert Control– Crude Support in View

Oil prices reversed from yearly open resistance this week with the bears aiming back towards multi-month range lows. A multi-timeframe view of the oil technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 26, 2024 1:23 PM
Oil extraction
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly, Daily & Intraday Trade Levels

  • Oil prices turn from 2024 yearly open resistance- plunges nearly 3.8% on the week.
  • WTI approaching key support near yearly lows- risk for price inflection ahead.
  • Resistance 70.44/59, 71.93-72.46, 73.88/96 (key)- Support 67.48, 65.62-66.31 (key), 63.63

Crude oil prices turned from confluent resistance this week with WTI threatening resumption of the July downtrend. The focus is on a breakout of a multi-month range with the bears looking to make another test of key support near the yearly lows. Battle lines drawn on the weekly, daily, and 240min WTI technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

 Oil Price Chart-WTI Weekly-USOil Trade Outlook-Crude Oil Technical Forecast-11-26-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Oil Price Forecast, we noted that WTI was approaching the lower bounds of a multi-week range and “A good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- look for a reaction on a stretch towards key support near the 66-handle.” WTI registered an intraday low the following week at 66.58 before reversing sharply higher with an outside-week reversal keeping the focus on a breakout of the weekly range (66.58-71.42).

Note that critical support rests just lower with the 2020-high / 2023 close low / 2024 low-day close (LDC) at 65.62-66.31- a break / weekly close below this threshold would be needed to validate a breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern. The next major weekly support zone rests with the 2020 high-week close (HWC) / 100% extension of the 2023 decline at 59.16-60.31. Key weekly resistance remains unchanged with the objective yearly open at 71.33.

Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

 Oil Price Chart-WTI Daily- USOil Trade Outlook-Crude Oil Technical Forecast-11-26-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

A look at the oil daily chart shows WTI continuing to trade within the confines of the descending pitchfork extending off the July high. Note that price turned from the 75% parallel yesterday with the bears now testing initial support at the 61.8% retracement / November low-day close (LDC) at 68.46-69.05- watch today’s close.  

Oil Price Chart – WTI 240min

 Oil Price Chart-WTI 240min- USOil Trade Outlook-Crude Oil Technical Forecast-11-26-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

A closer look at oil price action shows WTI attempting to break support in New York trade. Subsequent support rests around the 88.6% retracement at 67.15 with a break / close below 65.62 needed to validate a larger break towards the 2023 low at 63.63 and the 100% extension at 60.31.

Initial resistance 71.33 backed by the August LDC / June low at 71.92-72.45. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the October HDC / 61.8% retracement of the October decline at 73.87/91.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The oil remains vulnerable to further losses here after turning from downtrend resistance with a break below the median-line needed fuel the next test of range support. From a trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a breakout of last-week’s range- rallies should be limited to the yearly open IF price is heading for a break lower with a close below 65.62 needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Oil Crude Oil WTI Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:36 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 09:46 AM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of a data-heavy week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 02:05 PM
        Oil_rig
        Oil forecast: WTI steadies for now, OPEC+ postpones meeting
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 28, 2024 03:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.