Oil rallies, Bitcoin slumps

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 3:41 PM
4 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Oil prices rallied after news that OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, will reduce oil output. Equity, bond and currency markets were largely unchanged as traders look ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and the outlook for interest rates. Economic data indicated economic growth, but a slower pace. US/China tensions continue to rise over Taiwan and remain an uncertain wild card for markets. Crypto stocks were slammed as the SEC sued exchange operator Binance.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Oil supply cuts boost crude price

Higher crude oil prices look likely following deep oil output cuts agreed by OPEC+, accounting for roughly 40% of the world’s crude oil, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) speaking on Sunday. Saudi Arabia indicated that it will make a deep cut to its output next month, on top of a broader deal by the cartel to limit supplies into next year to support prices. OPEC+ agreed to extend its current cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day, in addition to reducing overall production targets from January 2024 by another 1.4 million bpd, bringing its combined output to 40.46 million bpd.

OPEC+ cited concerns about China’s sluggish economic recovery in making its decision, along with geopolitical risks, the US banking crisis risks and risks of a global recession. Saudi Arabia indicated that it will start things off with a 1 million barrels per day (bpd) cut next month, dropping its output to 9 million bpd, although it could add that production back to the supply in August, unless market conditions justify extending the cuts. Russia is expected to produce roughly 9.5 million bpd through the end of the year, dropping to 9.3 million bpd next year. Meanwhile, US production is expected to rise 5.1% to 12.53 million bpd this year, adding another 1.3% to 12.69 million bpd next year.

More US-China tensions over Taiwan

Geopolitical risks continue to rise between the US and China, adding another dimension to financial market risk. A near collision between a Chinese warship and an American destroyer in the South China Sea near Taiwan over the weekend illustrates the risks of an “accidental” war in the region, even as tensions continue to rise between the two countries. Beijing claimed that its warship was conducting a lawful warning against North American provocations, while the US stated that the actions of the warship were unsafe and that they violated the maritime “Rules of the Road” of safe passage in international waters. The incident took place coincidentally during the international defense summit in Singapore, where China had declined the US invitation to participate.

SEC sues Binance

In the first major legal action since the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the SEC today sued the world's largest crypto exchange Binance Holdings and its founder Changpeng Zhao, alleging violations of US securities law. Binance's native BNB token fell close to 10% to $275 per coin. Binance failed to register as a national securities exchange, broker-dealer, and clearing agency, according to the SEC suit, and misled investors on its controls over manipulative trading and market surveillance. “We allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. The case could open a wider clampdown on crypto trading.

Bottom line – risk-hold?

Financial markets appear to be on risk-hold today after last week’s debt ceiling bounce, but risk-off looks possible ahead of next week’s fed decision on interest rates.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 were unchanged today, with the more broadly based Russell 2000 giving up recent gains and down 1.4%. Apple touched record highs this morning
  • Crypto stocks sold off, with Bitcoin off 6.3% at $25,506, after the SEC unveiled charges against leading exchange operator and crypto platform Binance
  • The FTSE 100 was unchanged, but the DAX fell 0.5%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell below 15 until midday but rose in the afternoon

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index was unchanged against a basket of currencies this morning, after advancing when the debt ceiling deal was completed
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries fell to 4.49% and 3.69% respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices have now risen by 6% to $72.0 per barrel in the past five trading sessions
  • Gold prices bounced back to $1,978 per ounce

Weaker economic data, but still showing growth

  • The final PMI composite final index for May came in at 54.3, below an expected 54.5, but still indicating growth
  • The PMI services index came in at 54.9, below an expected 55.1
  • The ISM Services index came in at 50.3 for May, below an expected 52.0, indicating incremental growth
  • For both surveys, a number above 50 still indicates month-on-month growth.
  • Factory orders grew 0.4% month-on-month in April, half the expected 0.8% growth rate

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

AUD/USD Susceptible to Failed Test of 50-Day SMA
Today 06:50 PM
British pound analysis: GBP/USD holds support in the mid-1.23s
Today 05:44 PM
Gold outlook brightens as services activity dims
Today 05:19 PM
USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 03:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Can Apple earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 02:17 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
By:
Paul Walton
June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
    Research
    Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 31, 2023 06:41 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 doesn’t wait to ask ‘are we there yet?’
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 30, 2023 06:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 set to extend 2023 rally?
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 29, 2023 05:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.