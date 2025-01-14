Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Eye the Break

USD/CHF is within striking distance of key resistance on the heels of a five-day rally with U.S. CPI on tap. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 9:09 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Short-term Trade Levels

  • USD/CHF threatens to snap five-day advance – key resistance within striking distance
  • USD/CHF weekly opening-range intact ahead of key U.S. inflation data (CPI)
  • Resistance 9210/39 (key), 9300, 9373 - Support 9073, 8989-9009 (key), 8900

The US Dollar rallied more than 1.4% against the Swiss Franc since the start of the month / year with USD/CHF struggling today on the heels of a five-day advance. The weekly opening-range is set just above slope support with major US inflation data on tap tomorrow- battles lines drawn on the USD/CHF short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD/CHF setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Swiss Franc Price Chart – USD/CHF Daily

Swiss Franc Price ChartUSDCHF DailyUS Dollar v Swissie Trade OutlookUSD CHF Technical Forecast114202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CHF on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook we noted that USD/CHF was, “testing support at the September uptrend- looking for inflection into this zone over the next few days with the weekly range intact just above.” The bears failed to break support the following day with a USD/CHF surging more than 5.3% off the December lows. The rally has been testing uptrend resistance for the past two-days with bears threatening to snap a five-day winning streak.

The immediate focus is on this advance towards key resistance at 9210/39- a region defined by the October 2023 high-day close (HDC) and the 50% retracement of the broader 2022 decline. Note that basic channel resistance converges on this threshold over the next few days and a breach / close above is needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance.

Swiss Franc Price Chart – USD/CHF 240min

Swiss Franc Price ChartUSDCHF 240minUS Dollar v Swissie Trade OutlookUSD CHF Technical Forecast11420

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CHF on TradingView

A closer look at Swisse price action shows USD/CHF trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork extending off the September low with the weekly opening-range taking shape just above the median-line / 2024 high-day close (HDC) at 9157. A break below this slope would threaten a deeper pullback within the uptrend towards the objective yearly open at 9073 and the May / January lows at 8989-9009- losses would need to be limited to this threshold for the multi-month advance to remain viable (bullish invalidation).

A topside breach / close above 9239 is needed to mark uptrend resumption with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the upper parallel (currently near ~9300) and the November 2021 high / August 2022 low at 9373. The next major technical consideration is eyed at the 2016 swing low / 61.8% retracement at 9444/53- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Bottom line: The USD/CHF rally is extending into uptrend resistance near the 92-handle early in the month. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the monthly range lows IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 9239 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.

Keep in mind that we get the release of key U.S. inflation data this week with the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) on tap tomorrow. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close for guidance here. Review my latest Swiss Franc Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CHF technical trade levels.

USD/CHF Key Economic Data Releases

 US Swiss Economic Calendar- USD CHF Key Data Releases- USDCHF Weekly Event Risk-1-14-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Swiss Franc USD CHF Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
Today 04:22 AM
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Yesterday 10:12 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Swiss Franc articles

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
January 8, 2025 06:25 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 12, 2024 05:32 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 5, 2024 07:27 PM
        Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 20, 2024 05:39 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.