US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open

The US dollar shows the potential to continue higher despite a wall of key moving averages. And according to forward returns analysis, the two days prior to Australia Day tend to bode well for the ASX 200.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:25 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Wall Street traded around its record highs and prior day’s small range, showing that neither bulls nor bears are ready to make their mark at these highs.
  • That means we didn’t see the gap lower on the S&P 500 to mark a bearish island gap reversal, and that risk seems to be supported - even if it has paused for breath
  • This also allowed AUD/USD and NZD/USD to hold their ground despite sending risk-off warning sigals on Monday
  • There were no surprises from the BOJ who held policy unchanged yet again, although they downgraded their FY 2024 CPI forecast to further lower expectations of a policy change any time soon
  • This resulted in a weaker yen during the Asian session, although we failed to see any breakout on either AUD/JPY or GBP/JPY, with the latter leaving a double top right on the 2015 high around 189
  • Reports of a ¥1 trillion stimulus package failed to revive Chinese equity markets to any notable degree, but it did helped AUD/USD pop higher through the 0.66 resistance level before reverting lower to effectively close flat with a long-legged doji (long upper and lower wicks).
  • Netflix reported much stronger-than-expected subscriber numbers in Q4,adding 13.1 million subscribers during its best quarter ever
  • An inside day formed on WTI crude oil, although its lower wick probed the 73.60 – 74.00 zone outlined in yesterday’s European report – a level I noted as favourable for dips. Hopefully momentum can now turn high and head for the $77 target near the 200-day EMA and MA, and now looking for prices to hold above yesterday’s low.
  • New Zealand inflation was above RBNZ’s own estimates, with non-tradable pointing towards a domestic inflation problem and likely pushing back expectations of an EBNZ cut any time soon

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 10:50 – Japan’s trade balance
  • 11:00 – Australian leading index
  • 11:30 – Japan’s flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 19:15 – French flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 19:30 – Germany flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 20:00 – Eurozone flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 20:30 – UK flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 01:45 – US flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rose for a third day, and is expected to open slightly higher with Wall Street and SPI futures ticking higher on Tuesday
  • Forward returns analysis around Australia Day (Friday) shows that the ASX 200 has averaged a return of 0.17% two days prior to the public holiday (today)
  • It’s average positive return is 0.84%, its average negative return is -0.9% with a win rate of 61%

20240124asxglance

20240124asxreturns

 

US dollar index technical analysis (daily chart):

The US dollar index formed a bullish outside day, although the upper and lower wick account for around two thirds of its daily range. This may be because the US dollar index is trapped between the 200-day EMAs and MAs, which are key levels for traders to watch. And whilst it closed slightly above the 200-day average, it met resistance at the 200-day EMA. Despite this, the bias is for another leg higher for the US dollar now its trend has paused for breath. I expect Fed members to continue pushing back on imminent rate cuts whenever the opportunity arises. And what could really seal the deal for another bullish leg is for today’s flash PMI data and Friday’s PCE inflation report to be hotter than liked.

20240124dxy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX USD US Dollar DXY

Latest market news

NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
Today 10:31 PM
Euro Ahead of the ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
Today 07:25 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
Today 05:38 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Today 04:30 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: Gold Bull Flag Holds 2K- Can Buyers Drive?
Today 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Today 02:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Forex trading
AUD/USD bears return, USD/JPY in focus for BOJ: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:21 PM
    Graph showing a slow uptrend
    Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 18, 2024 09:56 PM
      AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 17, 2024 10:26 PM
        Federal Reserve eagle
        AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 15, 2024 10:22 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.