US Dollar flags commodity currencies; AUD/USD and NZD/USD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 27, 2022 3:33 PM
13 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The FOMC statement was mundane to say the least.   However,  Fed Chairman Powell provided some fireworks in the press conference that followed.  As it became more and more clear during the press conference that the only thing the Fed was concerned about was inflation spiraling out of control, the US Dollar (DXY) went bid.  And after the GDP data release today, it US Dollar hasn’t looked back.

20220127 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As a result of the strong US Dollar, Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving lower from recent highs on January 24th at 1853.88 down to current levels near the bottom, upward sloping trendline at 1785.  There is also horizontal support at 1782.50.

  20220127 xauusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Q: What happens when you combine a stronger dollar with weaker Gold?

A: Weaker commodity currencies

AUD/USD had been consolidating within a long-term symmetrical triangle since June 2021 and finally broke lower on November 19th, 2021. The pair continued to trade lower to prior support of 0.7000 and bounced to retest the bottom trendline of the triangle near 0.7309.  In doing so, a flag pattern was formed. On January 21st price broke lower from the flag and below the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.7150.  The target for the flag is near 0.6800. However, if AUD/USD is to get there, it must first pass through the December 3rd, 2021 lows at 0.6995 and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the December 3rd, 2021 lows to the January 13th highs near 0.6910. Resistance is at Thursday’s highs of 0.7121, then the 50 Day Moving Average and horizontal resistance near 0.7171/0.7175.  Note: the RBA meets next week!

20220127 audusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Similarly, NZD/USD had been consolidating within a descending triangle since February 2021.  The pair finally broke lower on December 3, 2021 and held support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the low of March 2020 to the high of February 2021 near 0.6694.  NZD/USD then bounced and tried to move back into the triangle, however it was rejected at the 50 Day Moving Average near 0.6890.  The pair then broke lower, forming a flag pattern. The target for the flag is near 0.6400. If price is to get to the flag target, it must first break through horizontal support dating back to June 2020 at 0.6514 and the 50% retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe at 0.6462.  Resistance is at the recent lows of 0.6704 and a confluence of resistance at the breakdown point of the flag and the 50 Day Moving Average near 0.6971.

20220127 nzdusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If inflation data continues to be strong from the US, the Fed will continue to be hawkish and the US Dollar will rise. This will place a drag on Gold and commodity currencies.  Watch for bears to sell bounces in AUD/USD and NZD/USD as the pairs and move to their respective flag targets.

  


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Gold AUD USD NZD USD

Latest market news

USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
Today 07:16 PM
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Today 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Today 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Today 04:39 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge Halted at Support
Today 04:00 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Today 03:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:39 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 03:02 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 01:42 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones outlook: Stocks mixed after jobless claims jump
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 12:56 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.