US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Post-RBA Decline in Focus Ahead of US NFP

AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (0.6548) as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the official cash rate at 4.35%.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
December 5, 2023 12:55 PM
aus_07
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (0.6548) as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the official cash rate at 4.35%, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the November low (0.6339) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reverses ahead of overbought territory.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Post-RBA Decline in Focus Ahead of US NFP

The recent rally in AUD/USD seems to have stalled ahead of the August high (0.6724) as it failed to push the RSI above 70, and the update to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may do little to influence the RBA as ‘returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the Board’s priority.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12052023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

As a result, developments coming out of the US may sway AUD/USD as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is now anticipated to show the economy adding 185K jobs in November, and indications of a resilient labor market may lead to a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it would raise the Federal Reserve’s scope to further combat inflation.

However, a weaker-than-expected NFP print may drag on the US Dollar as it fuels speculation of seeing US interest rate unchanged at the Fed’s last meeting for 2023, and AUD/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6691) should it snap the recent series of lower highs and lows.

With that said, speculation surrounding Fed policy may sway AUD/USD as the RBA endorses a wait-and-see approach, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to show the bullish momentum abating as it flips ahead of overbought territory.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 12052023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the August high (0.6724) as it initiates a series of lower highs and lows, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic as the oscillator continues to move away from overbought territory.
  • A break/close below the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area may push AUD/USD towards the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next zone of interest coming in around the November low (0.6318).
  • Nevertheless, AUD/USD may consolidate if it struggles to break/close below the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area, but need a move back above the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region to bring the monthly high 0.6691) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable Ahead of NFP Report

USD/CAD Forecast: December Open Range in Focus with BoC on Tap

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD USD US NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:28 PM
    united_states_03
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 04:30 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 01:19 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.