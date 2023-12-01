USD/CAD Forecast: December Open Range in Focus with BoC on Tap

The monthly opening range is in focus for USD/CAD as the Bank of Canada (BoC) meets for its last interest rate decision for 2023.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
December 1, 2023 1:25 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.3517) as Canada adds 24.9K jobs in November versus forecasts for a 15.0K print, and the opening range for December is in focus as the Bank of Canada (BoC) meets for its last interest rate decision for 2023.

USD/CAD Forecast: December Open Range in Focus with BoC on Tap

Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the October low (1.3562) after closing below the 50-Day SMA (1.3684) for the first time since August, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the September low (1.3380) as it no longer responds to the positive slope in the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Canada Economic Calendar

Canada Economic Calendar 12012023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the BoC meeting may produce headwinds for the Canadian Dollar as the central bank is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 5.00% for the third consecutive meeting, and an adjustment in the forward guidance for monetary policy may curb the recent decline in USD/CAD should Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. show a greater willingness to shift gears in 2024.

At the same time, the BoC may keep the door open to pursue a more restrictive policy as the Governing Council is ‘is prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed,’ and USD/CAD may dace a further decline over the days ahead if the central bank prepares Canadian households and businesses for higher interest rates.

With that said, the monthly opening range is in focus as USD/CAD extends the weakness from the start of November, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the September low (1.3380) as it no longer responds to the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3684).

USD/CAD Price Chart –Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 12012023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD failed to defend the October low (1.3562) after closing below the 50-Day SMA (1.3684) for the first time since August, with a break/close below 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for a move towards the September low (1.3380).
  • Will keep a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it approaches oversold territory, with a move below 30 likely to be accompanied by a further decline in USD/CAD like the price action from earlier this year.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.3230 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement), but failure to break/close below 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) may keep the RSI out of oversold territory.
  • Need a move back above 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to bring the 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) area back on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around the November high (1.3899).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of August High

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Fails to Push RSI Into Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD CAD BOC Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Currency prices
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
By:
James Stanley
December 15, 2023 07:34 PM
    Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Free Fall Post-Fed
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 14, 2023 04:20 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      Pre-FOMC USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 12, 2023 07:25 PM
        USA flag
        US CPI Preview: USD/CAD Nears 200-Day EMA Ahead of Inflation Data
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 11, 2023 03:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.