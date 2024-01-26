US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

GBP/USD may face range bound conditions ahead of the Fed rate decision as it struggles to trade back within the ascending channel from last year.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:30 PM
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD fails to clear the weekly high (1.2775) even as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index shows a larger-than-expected slowdown in inflation, and the exchange rate may face range bound conditions ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on January 31 as it struggles to trade back within the ascending channel from last year.

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

At the same time, GBP/USD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2656) as it continues to trade above the moving average, and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.2787) as signs of slowing inflation raises the Fed’s scope to unwind its restrictive policy sooner rather than later.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01262024

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

As a result, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may continue to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy, and the Fed rate decision may produce headwinds for the Greenback should the central bank prepare households and businesses a change in regime.

However, the stronger-than-expected 4Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may encourage the FOMC to further combat inflation, and more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may generate a bullish reaction in the Dollar if the Fed shows a greater willingness to keep US interest rates higher for longer.

Market Outlook Central Banks

With that said, the Fed rate decision may sway GBP/USD ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on February 1, but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions in the days ahead as it struggles to trade back within the ascending channel from last year.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 01262024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD may retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.2787) if it continues to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2656), with a breach above the 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2830 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region raising the scope for a test of the December high (1.2828).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), but GBP/USD may struggle to hold above the moving average as it no longer trades within the ascending channel from last year.
  • A break/close below 1.2630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) brings the monthly low (1.2597) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the December low (1.2500).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Post-ECB Decline Vulnerable to Test of December Low

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Falls amid Struggle to Test Monthly High

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: GBP USD Fed AU Fed Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Stall at Support
Today 05:15 PM
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Today 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Today 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
Yesterday 07:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 24, 2024 09:22 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 19, 2024 05:30 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 19, 2024 09:15 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.