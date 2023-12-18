US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low

USD/CAD appears to be reversing ahead of the August low (1.3184) as it halts a three-day selloff.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Monday 1:32 PM
channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD appears to be reversing ahead of the August low (1.3184) as it halts a three-day selloff, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bearish momentum abating should it cross above 30 to indicate a textbook buy signal.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low

USD/CAD cleared the September low (1.3380) as the Federal Reserve plans to unwind the restrictive policy in 2024, and the Greenback may face headwinds over the remainder of the year as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. ‘do not view it as likely to be appropriate to raise interest rates further.’

CME FedWatch Tool

CME FedWatch Tool 12182023 

Source: CME

As a result, the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 90% probability for a Fed rate-cut in May 2024, and expectations for lower US interest rates may keep USD/CAD under pressure as the Bank of Canada (BoC) ‘remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Canada Economic Calendar

Canada Economic Calendar 12182023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the update to Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may curb the recent decline USD/CAD as the report is anticipated to show the headline reading for inflation narrowing to 2.9% in November from 3.1% per annum the month prior.

Signs of easing price growth may keep the BoC on the sidelines as ‘data and indicators for the fourth quarter suggest the economy is no longer in excess demand,’ but a higher-than-expected CPI print may force Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. to keep Canada interest rates higher for longer as ‘Governing Council wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation.’

With that said, the breach of the September low (1.3380) may lead to a test of the August low (1.3184), but USD/CAD may attempt to retrace the decline from earlier this month as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows.

USD/CAD Price Chart –Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 12182023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD holds near the monthly low (1.3350) after failing to defend the opening range for December, with a break/close below the 1.3230 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement) raising the scope for a test of the August low (1.3184).
  • However, the rebound from the monthly low (1.3350) may gather pace as USD/CAD no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bearish momentum abating should it recover from oversold territory.
  • A move above 30 in the RSI may accompany a near-term rebound USD/CAD liked the price action from earlier this year, with a break/close above 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) bringing the monthly high (1.3620) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Pulls Back from Channel Resistance

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Post-RBA Weakness Persists Ahead of Fed

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD CAD Federal Reserve Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Yesterday 07:17 PM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Ascending Channel Remains Intact
Yesterday 05:50 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Gold Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Bull Battle Lines Drawn
Yesterday 04:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:23 PM
    Currency prices
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 15, 2023 07:34 PM
      Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Free Fall Post-Fed
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 14, 2023 04:20 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        Pre-FOMC USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 12, 2023 07:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.