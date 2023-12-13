US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Post-RBA Weakness Persists Ahead of Fed

AUD/USD trades in a narrow range as it struggles to retrace the decline following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting from earlier this month.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 1:00 PM
channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD trades in a narrow range as it struggles to retrace the decline following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting from earlier this month, but the exchange rate is likely to face increase volatility over the remainder of the week as the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its last interest rate decision for 2023.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Post-RBA Weakness Persists Ahead of Fed

AUD/USD bounces back ahead of the monthly low (0.6526) to halt a three-day decline, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to keep US interest rates on hold.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12132023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

More of the same from the FOMC may fuel the recent rebound in AUD/USD as the central bank appears to be at the end of its hiking-cycle, and the Fed may gradually adjust the forward guidance as the restrictive policy slows the economy.

However, the FOMC may keep the door open to further combat inflation as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the core reading holding steady in November, and it remains to be seen if the committee will tame speculation for an imminent change in regime as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

In turn, the fresh forecasts Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may largely influence foreign exchange markets should the interest rate dot-plot show the Fed Funds rate higher for longer, and developments coming out of the Fed’s last meeting for 2023 may influence the near-term outlook for AUD/USD as it trades in a narrow range.

With that said, AUD/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the first full week of December as it holds above the monthly low (0.6526), but the recovery from the yearly low (0.6270) may unravel amid the failed attempt to test the August high (0.6724).

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 12132023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD trades in a narrow range after failing to test the August high (0.6724) during the first week of December, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic during the same period as it struggled to push into overbought territory.
  • Lack of momentum to close back above the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region keeps the monthly low (0.6526) on the radar, with a break/close below the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area raising the scope for a test of the 50-Day SMA (0.6460).
  • Nevertheless, AUD/USD may attempt to break out of the range-bound price action as long as it holds above the monthly low (0.6526), with a close above the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region bringing the August high (0.6724) back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Falls Toward Channel Support

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD USD Federal Reserve Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:28 PM
    united_states_03
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 04:30 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 01:19 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.