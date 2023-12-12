USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

USD/JPY may struggle to retain the rebound from the monthly low (141.63) as the Federal Reserve is expected to retain the current policy.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 12:55 PM
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY preserves the advance following the better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows sticky inflation, but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the monthly low (141.63) as the Federal Reserve is expected to retain the current policy.

USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

USD/JPY attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the month after failing to close below the 200-Day SMA (142.42), with the recent recovery in the exchange rate pulling the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory to indicate a textbook buy-signal.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

As a result, USD/JPY may hold near the weekly high (146.59) ahead of the Fed rate decision, but more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the central bank seems to at or nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12122023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

In turn, the recent rebound in USD/JPY may unravel should the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) keep US interest rates unchanged, and the exchange rate may no longer respond to the positive slope in the long-term moving average should the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) reflect a looming change in regime.

At the same time, the fresh forecasts from Chairman Powell and Co. may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback if the interest rate dot-plot shows the Fed Funds rate higher for longer, and the exchange rate may stage a large recovery ahead of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting on December 19 as Governor Kazuo Ueda and Co. stick to Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield-Curve Control.

With that said, fresh developments coming out of the Fed rate decision may sway USD/JPY amid speculation for lower US interest rates in 2024, but the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (148.35) if the FOMC shows a greater willingness to further combat inflation.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 12122023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY failed to close below the 200-Day SMA (142.22) as it bounced back ahead of the August low (141.52), with the rebound in the exchange rate pulling the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30 to indicate a textbook buy-signal.
  • USD/JPY may try to track the positive slope in the long-term moving average as it attempts to retrace the decline from the start of December, with a close above the 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 146.70 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region bringing the monthly high (148.35) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest coming in around 149.40 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but failure to close above the 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 146.70 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may push USD/JPY back towards the 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 142.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone.

Additional Market Outlooks:

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Falls Toward Channel Support

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Halts Six-Day Selloff Ahead of US NFP

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD JPY Federal Reserve Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD JPY articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:58 PM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - Dec 18, 2023
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        united_states_03
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 04:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.