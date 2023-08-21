US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Got the Break but Can They Drive the Trend?

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 3:44 PM
8 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar spent the first half of the year consolidating into a falling wedge formation. Bears went for the breakdown move in July but failed and price has snapped back, taking out resistance along the way while opening the door for bulls.
  • The US Dollar is holding resistance at a trendline after breaking out of a falling wedge formation. USD/CAD and USD/JPY have been amenable markets for USD-bulls, while GBP/USD may retain some attraction for USD bears or for those looking to fade this recent run of US Dollar strength.
  • This week’s key driver is the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium starting on Thursday and running into the end of the week, and that’s followed by a big week of data with US Consumer Confidence, PCE and Non-farm Payrolls for the month of August.

 

When a forceful trend appears in the FX market there are wide ranging connotations that can be seen in many other markets. The bullish trend in the US Dollar in 2021 and 2022, driven by the Fed’s efforts to stem inflation, continues to carry impact today.

While the move in the DXY set its current top last September with a forceful pullback, helped along by the European Central Bank’s rate hikes bringing life back into the single currency, there’s been far less trend to work with so far in 2023 as the currency has spent the bulk of the year in consolidation. But that may be on the cusp of change as we saw a false breakdown last month run into a bullish breakout this month.

Consolidation began to show signs of giving way in July when bears pounced following a CPI print. The data printed below expectations, and this was another excuse for USD bears to push price down to a lower-low. The only problem was that the move exhausted shortly after, and sellers did not return to hold resistance at a lower-high. We can see this on the below monthly chart with the elongated wick from the month of July, highlighting a false breakout that’s since been followed by a return of USD bullish strength, very similar to what showed for much of last year.

 

US Dollar - DXY Monthly Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

usd monthly 82123 

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

US Dollar Intermediate-Term

 

Going down to the weekly chart can further highlight just how aggressive bulls have been after that failed bearish breakout. The USD has now gained for five consecutive weeks after that breakdown move in mid-July, and this further illustrates the failure from sellers to push when the door was wide open to run the USD down to a fresh low.

As to why this happened, there’s a few culprits and one can be dialed back to the Euro. The Euro makes up a whopping 57.6% of the DXY quote, and mid-July is around the time that worries began to show around the single currency as European data had started to show less strength. While we’re still waiting to witness lag effects in a strong US economy, weakness in data has already begun to show in Europe and along with it is the fear that the ECB may have little room to continue tightening.

From the weekly chart of DXY below, we can see a falling wedge formation that built and confirmed after the breakdown move in July. Falling wedges are generally approached with the aim of bullish reversal and so far, that’s what’s shown with last week producing the first weekly breakout from the resistance trendline making up the formation.

 

US Dollar - DXY Weekly Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

usd weekly 82123 

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

The Euro Connection, EUR/USD

 

Given the relevance of the Euro to the DXY quote and to USD price action, it’s worth pointing out that the support response in the US Dollar syncs with resistance in EUR/USD. The current high in EUR/USD was set on Tuesday, July 18th right at the 1.1275 level, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move.

And as the USD breakout has now strung together five weeks of gains, we’ve seen a similar five weeks of losses in EUR/USD with price moving down to support at the late-June lows, around 1.0845.

Notably, and related to the bigger picture look in the USD, the bullish trendline that’s held the pair since the low was set last September has now been taken out, and this opens the door for shorter-term bearish approaches; but price would need to hold below the 1.1065 swing high to keep the sequencing of lower-lows and lower-highs intact.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly chart 82123 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD Shorter-Term: Trendline Tango

 

While we were in that consolidative state in the first half of the year, there was a bearish trendline that showed multiple resistance inflections. This makes up the topside of that falling wedge formation and there were a couple of tests of that trendline that kept bulls held back from breakout. The more notable test took place over a two-week-period in May and June, where that trendline was traded at for 9 of 10 days without a single daily close above. I’ve outlined this in the below chart in orange.

The next test of that trendline was treated much more crudely in early-July as that led to an almost immediate breakdown, which ran into the CPI report that was released in July. I’ve outlined that inflection in yellow below.

Bulls have now forced their way through that trendline, which I have plotted in green below, and there’s now another trendline coming into play to help hold the highs which I’ve drawn in red. That second trendline can be found by connecting the March and May swing highs and technically didn’t come to life until catching an inflection last week when the projection of that trendline came into play last Thursday and Friday. So far, that trendline is holding the higher-high in the DXY.

For support there’s a couple of key spots. The most nearby is the 102.84-103.00 area, which was prior resistance just before the breakout from the falling wedge formation. And below that, there’s another zone of support that runs between Fibonacci levels at 101.80 and 102. This was the zone that came into play after the most recent CPI report in August – and even though both headline and core CPI came in below expectations, exactly as they had in July, USD bulls used that pullback to bid the currency before pushing up to fresh highs and eventually the wedge break.

If bulls fail to hold the move above 101.80 on a daily close basis, the bullish theme will look like failure, very similar to the bearish move in July, and this would further place the USD back into a consolidative state.

 

US Dollar - DXY Daily Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

us dollar daily 82123 

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas and Alerts Trade Ideas James Stanley US Dollar USD EUR/USD FOMC

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce, EUR/JPY 14 Year Highs
Today 05:56 PM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Today 05:53 PM
Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
Today 05:23 PM
Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?
Today 04:15 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for NVDA stock ahead of NVIDIA earnings?
Today 02:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas and Alerts articles

Forex trading
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce, EUR/JPY 14 Year Highs
By:
James Stanley
Today 05:56 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
    By:
    James Stanley
    August 18, 2023 06:57 PM
      Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 18, 2023 06:49 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Sinks Below $1,900 as USD Breakout Runs
        By:
        James Stanley
        August 17, 2023 07:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.