US ISM Manufacturing PMI Disappoints

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
September 3, 2019 7:12 AM
2 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August came in at 49.1 vs 51.1 expected and 51.2 last.  A reading below 50 generally signals a contraction in the economy.  With the reading below 50, the US now joins much of the world in a manufacturing slowdown.  Upon release of the data, the DXY immediately traded from 99.25, just about the 161% extension of the August 23rd highs to lows, to below 99.00.   Immediate support is previous highs (which now acts as support) from August 1st at 98.93.  On this move lower, RSI has also unwound from previously O/B conditions.  Next support level is horizontal support at near 98.10. 

Market chart analysing USD Currency index. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

At the same time, US 10 Year Yields moved from above 1.50 to below 1.44.  Next level of support comes in at the July 2016 lows near 1.325.  Good resistance doesn’t come into play until far above near 1.60.

Market chart demonstrating downward trend in US government bonds. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The market had already priced in a 100% chance of a rate cut at the September 18th FOMC meeting before the data release.  However, now odds for a 50bps hike have increased slightly.  Next important piece of data to watch is non-farm payrolls on Friday.  Currently expectations are for 150,000 private jobs created in June vs 148.000 in July.


Related tags: Bonds Dollar Interest rates Fed FOMC USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge Halted at Support
Today 04:00 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Today 03:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
Today 01:42 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks mixed after jobless claims jump
Today 12:56 PM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:53 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Wizz Air to return to profit after 3 years of losses
Today 07:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 falters as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:29 PM
    Research
    Crypto rallies despite SEC actions
    By:
    Paul Walton
    June 6, 2023 06:43 PM
      Research
      Oil rallies, Bitcoin slumps
      By:
      Paul Walton
      June 5, 2023 07:41 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
        By:
        Paul Walton
        June 2, 2023 06:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.