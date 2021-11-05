US open: Stocks rise as NFP beats forecasts

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 5, 2021 8:42 AM
7 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.13% at 36177

S&P futures +0.24% at 4690

Nasdaq futures +0.15% at 16371

In Europe

FTSE +0.23% at 7302

Dax +0.09% at 16048

Euro Stoxx +0.64% at 4368

Learn more about trading indices

NFP beats but enough to move the Fed?

US stocks are heading higher with all three indices on track for a winning week in the week that the Fed started tapering bond purchases and non-farm payrolls beat expectations.

The non-farm payroll report revealed that 531k jobs were added in October. Expectations had been for 425k. September’s headline figure was also revised higher to 310k from 194k.. Meanwhile the unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.6%, down from 4.8% beasting forecasts. Perhaps the one area which wasn’t as impressive was the participation rate which stayed steady at 61.6%. A number that the Fed have said that they want to see improve.

The data comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier in the week that the Fed are waiting for further improvements in the labour market in order to start raising interest rates. Whilst the data is definitely moving in the right direction it is unlikely to prompt a move yet by the Fed.

Earnings will remain in focus with several big names making the headlines. Peloton is trading 30% lower premarket after slashing full year guidance as safety concerns and gyms re-opening hit demand.

Uber will also be in the spotlight reporting its first profitable quarter after launching more than a decade ago.

Where next for Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is extending gains to fresh all-time highs. The price is extending a rebound from 14600, and is currently testing rising trendline resistance dating back to August last year. The RSI is firmly in overbought territory so consolidation or an easing of the price could be on the cards. It would take a move below 15725 to negate the near term up trend.

Nasdaq chart

FX – USD extends gains, GBP eyes 2021 low

The USD is pushing higher following the better than expected NFP. This was an upbeat report which would be a step in the right direction towards a Fed rate rise, eventually. 

GBP/USD is diving lower extending losses approaching the 2021 low after the BoE unexpectedly voted to keep interest unchanged. Given the high expectations the selloff has been extensive. Although the RSI is still not in oversold territory

GBP/USD -0.45% at 1.3442

EUR/USD -0.19% at 1.1532

 

Oil set for 5% declines across the week

Oil has pared earlier gains and trades just mildly higher on the day WTI has slipped below $80 and is due to lose over 5% across the week. Oil has dropped sharply this week despite OPEC+ decision to stick to its original output increase, raising oil production by just 400,000 barrels a day from December. OPEC is concerned of a supply glut next year.

Looking ahead the baker hughes rig count will be in focus

WTI crude trades +0.65% at $78.68

Brent trades +0.4% at $805.58

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

17:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Oil USD Nasdaq SPX 500 Trade Ideas

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:16 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low
Yesterday 06:21 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rejects 1.30 Ahead of BoE
Yesterday 05:07 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:34 AM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 25, 2023 05:03 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 25, 2023 01:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.