USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, S&P 500 & Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 12:00 PM
101 views
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we’re tracking into the close of the month / quarter
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, July 3 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Weekly Strategy Webinars on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), EUR/JPY, British Pound (GBP/USD), GBP/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX) and Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter heading into the close of June.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Weekly USDCAD Trade Outlook Loonie Technical Forecast 202306

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

The Canadian Dollar breakout is now approaching the first major support hurdle at a key technical confluence near 1.3107/10- a region defined by the 100% extensions  (two-equal legs) off the 20223 & 2022 highs respectively. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached. A break of the yearly opening-range keeps the focus lower while below the 52-week moving average (currently ~1.34) with a close below this pivot zone needed to expose a run-on critical support at 1.2990-1.3023. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast - 2023-06-26

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

A breakout of the monthly opening-range in gold has taken price into a key pivot zone here at 1903-1912- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the broader September rally, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range and the February high-day reversal close. While the threat remains for one more probe, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low on a stretch towards the November channel line (red). Initial resistance now at 1943 backed by the monthly open at 1962. Review my latest Gold Price Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: USD Gold Weekly Strategy Webinar Michael Boutros

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Gold Price Struggles to Push Above Former Support
Today 05:55 PM
S&P 500 forecast: More losses likely after index ended 5-week winning run
Today 03:51 PM
Gold trades in a narrow range, sentiment remains nervous
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
Today 01:10 PM
AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:29 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Carnival rally sets high bar ahead of earnings
Today 11:53 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:10 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    June 23, 2023 07:12 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      June 20, 2023 07:36 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Snap Back Propels EUR/USD to Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        June 16, 2023 08:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.