USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025

The dollar is now going to be more headline- driven and potentially boost the appeal of safe haven yen. For now, it may be too early to have a bearish USD/JPY forecast, especially ahead of this week’s key data highlights. But we could see the USD/JPY drift back lower in the days ahead anyway, as the focus turns to data and monetary policy.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:00 AM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With the US non-farm payrolls to come in a busy week for US economic data, the USD/JPY is our featured currency pair this week. Earlier, the USD/JPY was trading sharply lower, along with all the other dollar crosses, with analysts pointing to reports suggesting that Trump’s aides may be contemplating a more lenient approach to tariffs as the reason for the greenback’s drop. In an interview, Trump had said that “I predict China’s Xi and I will get along, have been talking through representatives.” The key question now was whether Trump will issue any denials regarding this reportedly softer stance. Lo and behold, Trump shortly denied that he will pare back his tariff policy, and up went the dollar. Given his tough rhetoric so far, it’s hard to envision him adopting a more conciliatory tone when he takes office later this month. The dollar is now going to be more headline- driven and potentially boost the appeal of safe haven yen. For now, it may be too early to have a bearish USD/JPY forecast, especially ahead of this week’s key data highlights. But we could see the USD/JPY drift back lower in the days ahead anyway, as the focus turns to data and monetary policy.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

Key US data to watch this week

 

Here’s a list of key US data to watch this week, which could impact the short-term USD/JPY forecast:

 

US data

 

If this week’s data, especially the NFP report, fails to meet or exceed expectations then that could cause a bearish shift in the US dollar.

 

Longer-term USD/JPY Forecast point to a possible correction

 

The trend may often be your friend, but when it comes to the slightly longer-term USD/JPY forecast, I’m leaning against the prevailing momentum. While the currency pair has enjoyed a bullish streak, I believe the conditions are ripe for a reversal. However, timing is critical—a clear bearish confirmation and pattern are needed before taking action.

In 2024, analysts widely anticipated a stronger performance from the Japanese yen, driven by expectations of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) normalizing its ultra-loose monetary policy. Instead, the BoJ maintained its dovish stance, and the yen continued to weaken, pushing USD/JPY higher for a fourth consecutive year. By late 2024, the pair approached intervention-prone levels between 157.00 and 160.00. The pair was showing signs of struggle around this area again today.

 

Looking ahead, several factors suggest that the yen could stage a sharp rally in 2025, making a short USD/JPY an appealing trade idea. One factor behind this idea is the potential for the Bank of Japan to tighten its belt. In December 2024, the BoJ held its benchmark rate at 0.25%, disappointing those hoping for a hawkish pivot. Despite this, persistent above-target inflation could compel the central bank to tighten policy in 2025. Japan’s annual inflation climbed to 2.9% in November, driven by rising food and import costs. With inflation likely to remain elevated due to yen depreciation, the BoJ may act to align its policy more closely with global peers. Even a modest rate hike could strengthen the yen and weigh heavily on USD/JPY.

 

Unwinding of Trump trades

 

Today’s earlier reports that Trump will scale down tariff plans (which he later denied) means there is always the possibility we could see the unwinding of Trump trades in the coming weeks. After all, much of the dollar’s strength in 2024 stemmed from resilient US data and anticipation of pro-growth policies under Donald Trump. Should these policies falter in 2025, and Trump decides against imposing tough trade tariffs on imports from Eurozone and China, we could see the likes of the euro and yuan recover sharply. This resulting unwinding of “Trump trades” could further pressure USD/JPY lower.

 

Key Technical Levels to Watch on USD/JPY

 

USD/JPY forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical perspective, the trend is still bullish on the USD/JPY, as evidenced by a rising trend line and key moving averages being below price.

While the pair remains in a bullish trend, a decisive break below the bullish trend line that has been in place since September could signal the start of a deeper correction.

In terms of levels to watch, the 156.75 to 160.00 range serves as a significant resistance zone. Ahead of the abovementioned trend line, there are a few levels to watch, including 156.00 and 155.00, now the most important short-term support levels.

In as far as the longer-term view is concerned, we will need to see a break below December’s low of 148.65 to provide a clearer bearish signal.

Meanwhile, if the USD/JPY refuses to buckle, and instead rises through the 160.00 region then I would imagine it might go on to take out the July high of 161.95 before the bears will have another attempt at driving the pair lower.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Today 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Today 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Today 04:20 PM
Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises with chip stocks leading the way
Today 02:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 PM
    Bitcoin_100USD
    Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
      Japanese Flag
      The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 30, 2024 01:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 30, 2024 07:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.