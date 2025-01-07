USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY extends the advance from the start of the week to clear the December high (158.09).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:30 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY extends the advance from the start of the week to clear the December high (158.09), but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum abating as the recent rise in the exchange rate fails to push the oscillator into overbought territory.

USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY climbs to a fresh weekly high (158.43) as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that ‘the number of job openings was little changed at 8.1 million on the last business day of November,’ with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) revealing that ‘the number of job openings increased in professional and business services (+273,000), finance and insurance (+105,000), and private educational services (+38,000).’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01072025

In turn, the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) may also influence USD/JPY as the economy is anticipated to add 154K jobs in December, and evidence of a strong labor market may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to alter the path for monetary policy as the economy shows little signs of an imminent recession.

In turn, a positive development may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it raises the Fed’s scope to pause its rate-cutting cycle, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may drag on the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower US interest rates.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

With that said, swings in the carry trade may continue to influence USD/JPY as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pursues a neutral stance, but the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the 2024 high (161.95) as it clears the December high (158.09).

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 01072025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly high (158.43) following the failed attempt to close below 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), with a move above 160.40 (1990 high) bringing the 2024 high (161.95) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the December 1986 high (163.95), but USD/JPY may hold within last year’s range should if struggle to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows.
  • A close below 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) may push USD/JPY back towards 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), with a break/close below 151.95 (2022 high) opening up the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low

USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/JPY US NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
Today 08:14 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Today 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
Today 07:31 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
Today 07:15 PM
GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact
Today 04:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of data & on Nvidia superchip news
Today 02:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_07
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 07:31 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Bitcoin_100USD
      Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
        Japanese Flag
        The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 30, 2024 01:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.