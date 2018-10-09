USDJPY Signs of a Top Off Key 11450 Resistance Level

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 9, 2018 3:23 PM
9 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As US traders return to their desks after yesterday’s bank holiday, we’re seeing a bit of a “Turnaround Tuesday” emerge in the FX market, with the US dollar falling against all of its major rivals after showing relative strength in yesterday’s trade (see “Dollar Index Holding Above Key Area in the Mid-95.00s” for more).

While the broad dollar index is still (barely) holding above a key previous-resistance-turned-support level, the greenback’s near-term outlook is far more suspect against the Japanese yen. Last week, USD/JPY’s consistent rally brought the pair up to test a critical previous resistance level near 114.50. As the weekly chart below shows, bears had stepped in to stop the last three rallies (in May, July, and November of last year) into that area.

Unfortunately for those with a bullish persuasion, the early evidence suggests that the bears are defending that level once again. USD/JPY sold off sharply to close last week (despite generally bullish Fedspeak and jobs data), and has followed through with selling pressure through the first half of this week as well.

Rates formed a “bearish pin,” or inverted hammer, candle last week. For the initiated, this candle signals an intraweek reversal from buying to selling pressure and often marks a near-term top in the market. Combined with the strong resistance level in the mid-114.00s and the bearish continuation so far this week, the near-term odds suggest that USD/JPY may dip further over the next few days/weeks. There’s little in the way of meaningful previous support until around the 110 handle, though near-term buyers may step in around the Fibonacci retracements of the August-October rally (not shown) near 112.75 (38.2%), 112.15 (50%), and 111.60 (61.8%).

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: Candlesticks Japanese yen USD USD/JPY US Dollar USD/JPY

Latest market news

Arm stock: Wall Street sees upside potential from new strategy
Today 09:14 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Weakening trend in focus ahead of key economic data
Today 05:02 AM
WTI crude oil, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 09/10/2023
Today 04:31 AM
Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
Today 01:26 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:02 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Candlesticks articles

Uptrend
How to trade the morning star candlestick pattern
By:
Patrick Foot
August 10, 2021 06:38 AM
    How to trade the bullish engulfing pattern
    By:
    Global author
    July 20, 2021 10:31 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      How to trade the three white soldiers pattern
      By:
      Global author
      July 13, 2021 09:47 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Japanese candlestick patterns cheat sheet
        By:
        Global author
        July 5, 2021 11:48 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.