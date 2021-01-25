Volatility in stocks Does that indicate a rising dollar ahead

January 25, 2021 10:13 AM
175 views
Close-up of market chart

On a daily timeframe, the S&P 500 has moved to a level where it is decision time for traders.  The index is currently at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs on September 2nd, 2020 to the lows on September 24th, 2020.  In addition, price is pushing up against the trendline dating back to September 2nd.  The stock index is also near the apex of an ascending triangle. The RSI is diverging with price. Some stocks, such as BBBY and GME, have gotten the snot squeezed out of them.  Volatility was wild today, as the S&P 500 traded from 3853.25 down to 3788.50 in just under ½ hour, and by mid-afternoon, was back to positive.  

Source: Tradingview, CME, FOREX.com

The Volatility S&P 500 Index (VIX) may be warning us of something.  As the S&P 500 continued to put in higher highs, in December 2020, the VIX began putting in a series of higher lows!  This indicates that traders are buying insurance against stocks in case of a risk-off move.

Source: Tradingview, CBOE, FOREX.com

Does this indicate there is more volatility or even a pullback in stocks ahead?  And if so, what does that mean for the US Dollar?  

What could cause a pullback in stocks this week?

  • A more hawkish Powell
  • A higher core PCE (the Fed watches this to gauge inflation)
  • Fears of a lower economic stimulus package than the $1.9 trillion Biden proposed
  • Fears of “looking ahead” to tapering
  • Problems with vaccine rollout

Anything can be a catalyst.  As traders, we must determine what to do when, and if, stocks move lower.  If stocks move lower for one of the above reasons, it will likely mean a US Dollar move higher.

DXY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has not done much over the past month.  The index moved lower into a support zone (blue) and has been trading in that zone since.  The DXY has been oscillating around the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the lows of September 1st to the highs on September 25th.   However, by moving sideways, it did manage to move out of a descending wedge.  If stocks move lower, DXY should move higher, above recent highs at 90.95.  A complete retracement of the wedge is at 94.30, but that is a way off.  Near term horizontal resistance before this is at 91.24, 91.75 and 92.01. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

For insight on EUR/USD, see the Currency pair of the week.

GBP/USD

Another currency pair, GBP/USD, has been in a forming a possible reversal formation of its own.  The pair has been in an upward sloping chancel since mid-September 2020. On January 11th, GBP/USD began forming an ascending wedge.  However, the GBP/USD failed to close above horizontal resistance at 1.3703 and the upper trendline of the channel.  The pair is nearing the apex of the ascending wedge.   A move higher in the US Dollar would cause GBP/USD to move lower, breaking below the upward sloping trendline of the wedge and towards the target at 1.3450.  The 50 Day moving average corresponds with that level as well.  Below there is the upward sloping bottom trendline for the channel near 1.3370.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Watch for more volatility in stocks this week ahead of FOMC on Wednesday.  In addition, keep an eye on inflation data and news regarding the vaccine rollout.  Any catalyst that causes stocks to move lower, should cause the DXY to move higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Stocks DXY SPX 500 FOMC

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 07:07 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Four-Week Rally at Risk into Resistance
Yesterday 03:47 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:04 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 10, 2023 12:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.