Week Ahead Coronavirus Contagion in Focus

February 21, 2020 11:49 AM
45 views
Forex trading

What a wild week!  After terrible GDP data out of Japan on Monday, yen pairs were all the rage on Tuesday and Wednesday as pairs such as EUR/JPY traded up over 2% and USD/JPY  traded up over 1.6%.  After speculation the move was a post poor GDP move or because of coronavirus fears in Japan, it seems as though Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was the main seller of Yen, reallocated funds to buy foreign bonds.  Thursday and Friday were a wake-up call for equity markets as more cases of the coronavirus had been discovered outside of China, particularly in Iran, Lebanon, and South Korea. This led to concerns of further manufacturing disruption.  Oddly enough, earlier in the week, lowered guidance from AAPL and WMT couldn’t even spook the market!  The S&P 500 is down nearly 1.5% on the week. One more thing….GOLD.  Gold was leading the risk off move all week, trading higher all 4 days this week (Monday was a US holiday), and is up almost 4% this week!!!

Next Week

With a light economic calendar most of this week, the main focus is going to unfortunately be on the cononavirus.  After cases were reported in Iran and Lebanon, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus can still be contained however “the window of opportunity is narrowing, so we need to act quickly before it closes.”  The virus will be closely monitored this weekend and throughout next week.  If it continues to spread, stocks could continue to weaken, especially if more cases are identified in the Europe and the US.  Other large companies that rely on manufacturing from China are also likely to warn on Q1 earnings.  Ironically, as stocks sold off toward the end of the week,  yen pairs were only down slightly (and still closed up a large amount for the week).  This indicates that there are still sellers of yen in the market. (Yen pairs are highly correlated with risk.  As stocks sold off, yen pairs should have sold off as well).  Watch for more yen selling next week.  As we discussed Thursday, if USD/JPY closes about 112.40, it could run to 115.60!  

The US caucuses and primaries take a back seat next week; however, the Nevada caucuses are this Saturday, February 22nd.  Next weekend is the South Carolina primary on Saturday February 29th.  Candidates will be gearing up this week for the Super Tuesday on March 3rd, when 15 primaries will be held!  In addition, Super Tuesday will also be the first of the primaries which will have Michael Bloomberg’s name on the ballot. 

Earnings season is just about over, however take note of BIDU and JD this week as these 2 Chinese companies may provide lower guidance and discuss their outlook on the coronavirus. 

Expected economic highlights include:

Monday

  • New Zealand: Retail Sales Q4
  • Germany: IFO Business Climate Feb

Tuesday

  • Germany: GDP Q4 Final
  • US: Consumer Confidence Feb

Wednesday

  • Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday

  • New Zealand: Trade Balance Jan
  • New Zealand: ANZ Business Confidence Jan
  • EU: Business Confidence
  • EU: Consumer Confidence
  • US: GDP 2nd estimate Q4
  • US Durable Goods Orders Jan

Friday

  • Japan: Unemployment Rate Jan
  • Japan: Industrial Production Jan
  • Japan: Retail Sales Jan
  • Germany: Unemployment Change Feb
  • Germany: Inflation Rate
  • Canada: GDP Q4
  • Canada: PPI Jan
  • US PCE Price Index Jan
  • Core PCE Price Index Jan

Saturday, February 29th

  • China: NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb
  • China: Non-Manufacturing PMI Feb

Chart to Watch: Daily Gold

Market chart showing performance of XAU to USD. Published February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

What a massive 4% move on the week for the precious metal!  But can it continue?  Technically, price is trading beautifully, as it broke out of a flag pattern in December and paused at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level from the September 3rd high to the November 12th low near 1588.  Price then formed a symmetrical triangle at that level, only to bust higher this week and continue on its path toward the larger flag target near 1720.   Price may pause as the RSI is overbought and diverging, however if stocks continue to sell off next week, funds may continue to flow into gold and push price higher. 

Related tags: Apple Commodities Dollar Gold Indices USD China earnings Inflation Week ahead Coronavirus

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
June 9, 2023 06:04 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
June 9, 2023 03:17 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
June 9, 2023 07:22 AM
USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
June 8, 2023 07:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Nasdaq, Dow Jones analysis: Get your headset around Apple’s key reversal
By:
Matt Simpson
June 6, 2023 03:16 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Can Apple earn a $3 trillion valuation?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 5, 2023 02:17 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 12, 2023 08:45 AM
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: AAPL stock pops on iPhone sales and earnings beat
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 5, 2023 09:31 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.