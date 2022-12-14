What to make of December’s FOMC meeting?

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 14, 2022 4:30 PM
95 views
federal reserve stamp
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The big takeaway from today’s FOMC meeting is that the Fed really hasn’t changed its view very much from October.  Powell has indicated in the past that interest rates will remain at a sufficiently restrictive levels for some time until the Fed sees enough evidence that inflation is clearly moving lower.  In addition, he has said that it is the terminal rate that matters, not the pace at which we get there.  At today’s meeting, as much as the markets had hoped that the Fed may have seen something to change that view (ie lower CPI readings), Powell wasn’t biting.  The Fed hiked 50bps, as expected.  Aided by the new Summary of Economic Projections, which showed the median interest rate at the end of 2023 at 5.10%, Powell was able to continue with his “not dovish” speak.  He talked about how the Core PCE still needs to fall and how the Unemployment Rate still needs to rise.  He also added that Average Hourly Earnings need to fall. All-in-all, the Fed isn’t thinking about lowering interest rates at any point during the next year. 

For a complete review of December’s FOMC meeting, see my colleague Matt Weller’s recap here

But do the markets believe him?  Stocks fell, by a relatively small amount, while the US Dollar went bid.  However, the DXY later moved lower as yields seemed like they weren’t buying what Powell was selling.  But did that even matter.  Look at the range in the 2-year yield for today. The low was 4.136 while the high was 4.161, a range of only 2.5bps for the day, with the close near unchanged for the day.

20221214 us02y daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Looking at a chart of USD/JPY, there is currently a strong correlation between the US 2-Year yield and USD/JPY at +0.93.  Correlation coefficients above +0.80 are considered strong positive correlations and the two assets tend to move together.  USD/JPY made a low of 134.51 and a high of 135.99, a range of 148 pips.  The average true range for USD/JPY (shown in the bottom panel of the chart below) is 193 pips.  So, on what is supposed to be a huge day for the volatility due to the FOMC meeting, USD/JPY couldn’t even trade outside of its average true range.

20221214 usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is my point?  My point is that although the Committee raised next year’s median interest rate level to 5.1%, and although Powell talked himself in circles during the press conference about raising the unemployment rate, lowering average hourly earnings, and decreasing Core PCE, at the end of the day, markets didn’t care.

If markets don’t care about what Powell has to say about interest rates, the next place to turn their attention may be growth and the outlook for a possible recession in 2023!  Watch Retail Sales data on Thursday for the first clue!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY FOMC Powell

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Into the FOMC Blackout We Go
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Battle Lines Drawn for June
Yesterday 04:17 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:10 AM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      WTI Crude Oil Analysis: The Debt ceiling bill makes it to Biden’s desk
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:02 AM
        Research
        USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 1, 2023 04:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.