Boris Johnson stumbles over the line (but there are no winners here)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 7, 2022 12:24 AM
GBP initially rallied on expectations that he would win, yet most of those gains have been handed back on the realisation he won on paper, but not in principle.

 

With 41% of Johnson’s party voting to oust him, it’s a clear sign of the rot within the Conservative Party. But don’t expect that to deter Johnson from clinging on to power for another year - who has had numerous ‘opportunities’ to resign in the past - with his lockdown parties being just the latest logical reason. Theresa May graciously admitted defeat and ‘saw herself out’ with 64% of her party voting in her favour back in 2018. But this is Boris Johnson. He’s got this far, and he’ll go as far as he can – with or without his party or the people behind him.

 

Ultimately, there are no winners here and the Conservatives have arguably the worst outcome; neither enough votes to oust him, nor enough for him to govern with any confidence.

 

GBP/USD (4-hour):

The potential head and shoulders top mentioned in yesterday’s report is confirmed with a break below 1.2456, but political events over the past 12 hours have seen it oscillate within a range. It now trades around the midway point of the 1.2500 - 1.2600 range. If the 1.2530 area hold as support then perhaps bulls could seek dips to target the 1.2590 high. However, with a lack of confidence in the UK Prime Minister, we would prefer to either seek short entries around or below the 1.2590 resistance area, or enter short in the lower half of the range. If the US dollar continues to strengthen leading into this week’s inflation report, then perhaps we will see that head and shoulders top confirmed.

 

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.