EUR remains strong despite German Consumer Confidence

Earlier today, Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index for December was released at -6.7, below -4.9 expected. Euro remains strong anyway.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 05:06 AM
Today 03:14 AM
Today 02:08 AM
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
February 17, 2023 04:05 PM