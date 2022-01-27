Risk aversion overshadows hot NZ Q4 CPI data: NZDUSD

January 27, 2022 5:23 AM
9 views

 

Headline consumer prices rose by 1.4% q/q, taking the annual inflation rate to 5.9%, up from 4.9% in the September quarter. As expected, Covid disruptions, strong commodity prices, and wider global inflation contributed to a significant lift in tradable (imported) inflation (+6.9%).

Elsewhere, gains in non-tradable or domestic inflation were especially strong driven by increases in construction prices, labour shortages, and transport costs.

Non-tradable inflation represents over half of all the items in the CPI basket. With little ability to influence tradables or imported inflation, the RBNZ will be aiming to slow down non-tradable inflation with rate hikes. 

The RBNZ lifted the overnight cash rate twice in 2021 to 0.75%. As inflation is now almost twice the top of the RBNZ’s target band, there is little in the way to stop the RBNZ from lifting the overnight cash rate back to neutral at 2.5% by mid-2023.   

Despite the higher inflation number and expectation of future RBNZ rate hikes, the NZDUSD has been taken hostage by this morning’s FOMC event, which has resulted in a solid bout of risk aversion across regional equity markets.

The chart below shows that the NZDUSD has broken below the multi-month trend channel support noted earlier in the week at .6660/50. While below here, there is scope for the decline to extend towards .6550 and then to .6500c in the medium term.

NZDUSD Daily Chart 27th of Jan

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of January 27th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

 

Related tags: NZDUSD Forex Trading FOREX Inflation Inflation Report Quarterly Inflation report

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest NZDUSD articles

RBNZ Review Hawkish Orr strike fails to boost bird - NZDUSD
By:
August 17, 2022 03:43 AM
    Bird flies after RBNZ hawkish hike - NZDUSD
    By:
    May 25, 2022 03:13 AM
      RBNZ preview and what comes next for the NZDUSD?
      By:
      May 24, 2022 07:02 AM
        NZ employment report preview and what next for the NZDUSD
        By:
        May 2, 2022 11:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.