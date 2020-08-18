Seventh round of negotiations on Brexit

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 18, 2020 3:44 AM
0 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside European Union flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
E.U. – U.K. Brexit talks are entering in a new round today that will last until Aug. 21. It is reported that the British government is hopeful of a post-Brexit trade deal with European Union next month, as the two sides entered their seventh round of negotiations.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is well directed but is approaching its overbought area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2670. The nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.3205 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 top at 1.3515 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100, Gold and Oil bounce back on debt ceiling deal
Today 08:27 PM
USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
Today 04:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
Today 02:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks fall after strong jobs data
Today 01:05 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Cooler inflation fails to shift ECB hike bets
Today 12:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:00 PM
    Research
    US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 02:30 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD analysis: Cooler inflation fails to shift ECB hike bets
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:16 PM
        Research
        DAX, EUR/GBP Analysis: European open – 1st June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 03:36 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.