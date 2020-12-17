The Fed keeps an accommodating tone

December 17, 2020 5:00 AM
The Fed left its key interest rate unchanged last night at its monetary policy meeting. Fed members now anticipate GDP growth of 4.2% in 2021 compared with the 4% announced in September. Regarding employment, they estimate that the unemployment rate will reach 6.7% in 2020 (against 7.6% previously estimated), before falling to 5% next year.

EUR/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20/50MAs. The RSI shows upside momentum and is not highly overbought. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 1.219 with Fibonacci projection targets at 1.227 and 1.23. Alternatively, a break below 1.2190 would call for a down move towards 1.2165 and 1.2145.

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.