US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD to Face Uptick in US PCE Index

The depreciation in USD/CAD may turn out to be temporary as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 25, 2024 7:05 PM
100USD_buildings
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD may continue to give back the advance from the monthly low (1.3821) as it takes out last week’s low (1.3931), but the depreciation in the exchange rate may turn out to be temporary as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD to Face Uptick in US PCE Index

The recent weakness in USD/CAD may persist as it appears to be reversing ahead of the May 2020 high (1.4173), and the exchange rate may face a further pullback should it fail to defend the advance following the US election.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11252024

Nevertheless, the US PCE may sway USD/CAD as the update is anticipated to show the headline reading climbing to 2.3% in October from 2.1% per annum the month prior, while the core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, is anticipated to increase to 2.8% from 2.7% during the same period.

With that said, signs of persistent US price growth may curb the recent weakness in USD/CAD as it curbs speculation for a Fed rate-cut in December, but a softer-than-expected PCE report may drag on the Greenback as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement lower interest rates.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 11252024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD fails to hold within last week’s range as it struggles to trade back above the 1.3970 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a break/close below 1.3900 (50% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly low (1.3821) on the radar.
  • A close below the 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3850 (50% Fibonacci extension) region opens up 1.3700 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) but a close above the 1.3970 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone may push USD/CAD back towards the 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4080 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) area.
  • A breach above the monthly high (1.4106) brings the May 2020 high (1.4173) back on the radar, with next area of interest coming in around the April 2020 high (1.4299).

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Rally Eyes July High

GBP/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Up Against Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Weakness Curbs Threat of Currency Intervention

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD CAD PCE Trade Ideas David Song
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD CAD articles

100USD_graph
USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High
By:
David Song
Yesterday 08:30 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:11 PM
      usdcad_05
      Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Trump Tariffs
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 26, 2024 02:00 PM
        united_states_02
        Trump tariff threat roils markets: USD surges, CAD, AUD, NZD sink
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 26, 2024 12:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.