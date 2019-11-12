USDMXN Up Over 1 before Thursdays Bank of Mexico Meeting

November 12, 2019 4:27 PM
4 views

USD/MXN is one of the day’s biggest movers, up 1.20%,  as traders begin to focus on the Bank of Mexico meeting on Thursday.  Banxico is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25bps for the third time in a row, from 7.75% down to 7.50%.  Both growth and inflation have been falling in Mexico for the better part of the year.   The statement afterwards will be the more important part of the meeting, rather than the rate decision itself.  The markets will be interested to see just how dovish the Bank of Mexico will be.  USD/MXN seemingly brushed aside President Trump’s plea to democrats to pass the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) during his speech at The Economic Club of New York.  It appears the markets are waiting for more action from the House, and less talk.

USD/MXN has been trading in a large symmetrical triangle since May 2018.  As price closed on the apex, the pair put in a false breakout to the topside in late August of this year near 20.2545.  As we have often seen, if price puts in a false breakout to one side of a pattern, it comes back to test the other side, which is precisely what happened to USD/MXN.  The pair stopped at support and bounced a bit, only to turn lower again and test the bottom of the triangle.  This pattern is an A-B = C-D, where the length of the move from A to B is equal to the length of the move from C to D.  After reaching the bottom of the triangle, price put in a false breakout to 19.0203 and bounced back into the apex of the triangle today. 

Market chart tracking the USD against the Mexican Peso. Published in Nov 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/MXN powered higher through the 19.3320 horizontal resistance level.  This level also coincided with the 50% retracement level from the recent highs on October 10th to the lows on October 28th.  Horizontal resistance above comes in near 19.5000, and then the October 10th highs near 19.6417.  Above that, a band of resistance is at prior highs and the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe between 19.8500 and 19.8600.  First support arrives at the bottom trendline of the triangle on the daily timeframe near 19.1800.  Below there is a wide band of support at recent lows of 19.0222 and previous lows (not shown) down to 18.8500.

Market chart tracking the USD against the Mexican Peso. Published in Nov 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

From a macro perspective, keep an eye on Thursday’s Bank of Mexico meeting, as well as, comments on the USMCA for the next direction for USD/MXN.  From a technical perspective, continue to watch for a clear break of the trendlines as price gets closer and closer to the apex of the symmetrical triangle. 


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates Mexico USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
September 15, 2023 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
September 15, 2023 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
September 15, 2023 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
September 15, 2023 11:30 AM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
September 15, 2023 09:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.