AUDUSD Hits Fresh Lows On Trade Trump and Wages Miss Employment Up Next

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 14, 2019 11:30 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The Aussie found itself under pressure ahead of today’s wage data, thanks to soft consumer growth and Trump’s latest trade-twist. Just 27pips above 69c, it may take more than stronger employment tomorrow for this level to hold.


Quarterly wage growth slightly undershot expectations, coming in at 0.5% versus 0.6% expected, whilst the annual rate remained unchanged at 2.3%. Transport, warehousing, education and training saw the highest rises at 0.7% which seven of the sub-indices were a mere 0.2%.

Tomorrow’s employment data will be a core focus for traders. In their May OCR statement, the RBA emphasised they’ll ‘be paying close attention to developments in the labour market at its upcoming meetings’. As it stands, they remain optimistic with employment data which they believe will ‘further lift wage growth over time’ – so any weakness to the labour market should lower expectations for wages, inflation (which is already pointing lower) and therefor see a rising expectation for further easing.  The RBA caught bears off guard at their last meeting by holding rates at 1.5%, although this is most likely to be due to their federal election on Sunday. But they’ll be looking to reinitiate positions if employment starts to buckle.

70c remain a key line in the sand for traders. Currently trading at its lowest level since January 2016, AUD is also under pressure from soft consumer sentiment and news of Trump’s forthcoming executive order to ban US companies form using Huawei technology. In a move clearly designed to stir up trade tensions, the usual rules applied which saw traders move towards safety (CHF and JPY) and short commodity currencies (AUD, NZD and CAD).

AUD/USD is currently closer to 69c than 70c, but we could see bears fade into any moves below 0.7000 in hope of testing the March 2014 low. It’s difficult to see how a mediocre employment set (hitting consensus) would see AUD/USD explode higher unless trade tensions are to thaw. Although if unemployment were to fall to 4.9% and employment beat expectations, then we can consider a counter-trend rally back to 70c. For now, trade tensions remain a key driver of AUD headwinds so a poor employment set tomorrow could see it break below 69c.

Related tags: Forex CPI Inflation Trump Australia

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
October 6, 2023 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 6, 2023 11:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 6, 2023 02:05 AM
      gold_03
      Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
        Currency prices
        Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 5, 2023 05:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.