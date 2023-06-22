USD/JPY hits fresh 7-month high as central banks maintain hawkish mode

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:40 PM
0 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Short-term bond yields rose overnight as central banks warned that more hikes are coming
  • Jerome Powell said hikes will come at a “careful pace” but one or two more may be on the horizon when speaking with the US senate
  • Following the surge of UK core inflation to 7.1% y/y on Wednesday, the BOE hiked by 50bp to take rates to 5%
  • Whilst no forward guidance was provided, another 25bp hike in August seems very likely with the potential for another two further out (at a minimum)
  • The SNB opted for the 25bp consensus to take rates to 1.75%, and expectations are for anther 25bp hike in September
  • With central banks maintaining a hawkish stance whilst still fighting inflation, it certainly keeps the pressure on the RBA to hike a further two or three more times
  • It also means price action could be scrappy for forex markets as central banks continue their ‘race to the top’ of higher rates / higher currency
  • EUR/USD’s break above 1.1000 was short lived, and pulled back to 1.0950 by the close (around the mid point of Wednesday’s range)
  • USD/CAD extended its losses to a a fresh 9-month low, although bearish volatility is already subsiding
  • AUD/USD held above Wednesday’s hammer low, so we see upside potential within yesterday’s range for today for a purely technical play
  • Gold fell to a 3-month low and looks set to head for $1900, with $1919 and $1924 providing potential resistance levels for bears to consider fading into
  • Oil prices felt the strain of recessionary fears with WTI falling back within its $67 - $73 range and closing below $70
  • European shares bore the brunt of Powell’s speech and the BOE’s 50bp hike, sending the DAX beneath our 16k target before recovering most of the day’s losses by the close
  • Despite fears elsewhere, US indices remain the optimists with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 forming bullish engulfing days

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:30 – AU manufacturing and services PMI
  • 09:50 – JP nationwide CPI
  • 10:30 – JP manufacturing and services PMI
  • 16:00 – UK retail sales

 

20230623moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • Most bearish day for the ASX 200 in three weeks
  • All 11 sectors were lower, led by IT and real estate
  • Volumes were low relative to the bearish candle (lack of fresh sellers)
  • Whilst it closed below 7200, a positive lead from Wall Street could soften the blow today
  • SPI futures point towards a flat open
  • Intraday support level includes 7100, 7147, 7145
  • Resistance includes 7200, 2746

20230623asxglanceFX

20230623asx200

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

Back in November, a soft US inflation report saw markets lower bets for Fed hikes, and the USD/JPY plunged nearly 4% and left a ~300-pip liquidity gap (an area where little or no trading activity took place). These areas can act as a vacuum when prices re-enter them, and USD/JPY did just that on Thursday. Divergent policies and rising yield differentials remain supportive of USD/JPY, so unless the BOJ or MOF verbally intervene and talk of ‘currency volatility’, an initial move to 145 / 145.1 seems plausible. The bias remains bullish above 140.90, although the November high may provide support if prices pull back. And this could increase the potential reward to risk ratio for an anticipated move higher, within the liquidity gap.

20230623usdjpyFX

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open USD/JPY Australia 200 Forex Trade Ideas

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/CAD Weakness Triggers Another Oversold RSI Reading
Today 09:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Re-Test at 1.1000
Today 08:27 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in Free-Fall – Breakdown Levels
Today 07:25 PM
Rate hikes ain’t over, all over the world
Today 06:53 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks fall as hawkish central banks fuel recession fears
Today 01:07 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Hawkish central banks hit stocks
Today 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 20th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 19, 2023 10:33 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open 19th June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 18, 2023 10:40 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 15, 2023 10:10 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.