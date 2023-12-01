Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls at Make-or-Break Resistance

Australian Dollar is up 6.5% off the yearly low with a three-week rally testing major resistance into December. Levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
December 1, 2023 11:53 AM
aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar rips into multi-year technical resistance- December battle lines drawn
  • AUD/USD vulnerable near-term- remains constructive while above October support
  • Resistance 6642/74 (key), 6714, 6816/19- Support 6521, 6425 (key), 6335

The Australian Dollar rallied nearly 6.5% off the October / yearly-lows with AUD/USD faltering at a major resistance zone on the heels of a three-week rally. The battle-lines are drawn into the December-open with the RBA interest rate decision and US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly AUDUSD Trade Outlook Aussie Technical Forecast 1212

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that AUD/USD had, “staged a reversal off downtrend support with the rally taking out the October range highs. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 6634 on pullbacks with a close above the yearly moving average ultimately needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.” Aussie held support for two-weeks before breaking higher with AUD/USD closing November up more than 4.2%. Price is now testing the yearly moving average into the December open- looking for a reaction here.

The rally briefly registered an intraday high at 6676 this week before pulling back with Aussie now testing confluent resistance at 6642/74- a region defined by the 52-week moving average, the 2008 low-week close (LWC) and the 2019 swing low. Note that a basic trendline resistance extending off the 2022 highs as well as near-term uptrend resistance converge on this threshold over the next few weeks and further highlights its technical significance - risk for some exhaustion here.

Initial weekly support rests at 6521 with medium-term bullish invalidation now raise to the October channel / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at ~6425. Ultimately, a breach / weekly-close this key pivot zone is needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway towards the next major resistance zone around the 2023 yearly-open / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 6816/19.

 Bottom line: A breakout of the November opening-range has fueled a rally into confluent resistance – bulls may be vulnerable near-term. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to channel support IF price is heading higher with a close above 6674 needed to fuel the next leg in price.

Keep in mind the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision is on tap early next week with key US employment data (NFP) slated for Friday– stay nimble into the December opening-range and watch the weekly closes here. Review my latest Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Australia / US Economic Calendar

Australia US Economic Calendar AUD USD Key Data Releases AUDUSD Weekly Event Risk Aussie Technica

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD USD AUD Michael Boutros Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Australian dollar articles

aus_04
AUD monthly wrap: December 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
December 1, 2023 03:59 AM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    November 28, 2023 03:51 PM
      Australian flag
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Take Over
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 3, 2023 03:57 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges Through Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 13, 2023 04:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.