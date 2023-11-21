US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Plunges Towards Make-Or-Break Support

US Dollar plummeted back into the 2023 yearly-open with key technical support now in view- moment of truth for the USD bulls. Levels that matter on the DXY weekly chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 21, 2023 11:51 AM
USA flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: USD Weekly Trade Levels (DXY)

  • US Dollar plunges back to 2023 yearly open- approaching multi-month uptrend support
  • USD risk of downside exhaustion / price inflection into close of November
  • DXY resistance 104.63, 105.67, 107.18 – Support 102.55/99 (key), 101.90s, 101.08

The US Dollar is in freefall with DXY now down more than 3.1% since the start of November. The plunge takes the index towards multi-month trend support and the last line of defense for the bulls. The fate of the July rally now hangs in the balance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Price Chart – USD Weekly (DXY)

US Dollar Price Chart - USD Weekly - DXY Trade Outlook - Dollar Technical Forecast - 11-21-2023
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that DXT had, “reinforced a key range between 105.39-107.18 – looking for the breakout for guidance with the long-bias still vulnerable while below.” An outside-weekly reversal the following week plunged lower with the index plummeting more than 3.8% off the yearly highs.

The decline is attempting to break below confluent support today at the objective yearly-open / 52-week moving average at 103.49/61. A major support hurdle rests just lower at 102.55/99- a region define by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range, the 2016 high-close, and the January low-week close. Note that a multi-year parallel also converges on this slope and highlights its technical significance- look for a reaction there IF reached. Ultimately, a break / close below the lower parallel (blue, currently ~101.90s) is needed to suggest a more significant trend reversal is underway / invalidate the July uptrend.

Initial weekly resistance is now eyed at with the March high-week close (104.63) backed by the August 2022 low-week close at 105.67- a breach / weekly close above this threshold would be needed to mark uptrend resumption back towards 107.18 again.

Bottom line: The US Dollar breakdown is now approaching multi-month uptrend support– a critical level for the bulls. The immediate downside bias may be vulnerable into this threshold and we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion / price inflection just lower. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 102.55/99- rallies should be limited to 105.67 IF price is heading lower with a break of this formation threatening another accelerated sell-off in the Greenback. Stay nimble into the close of the month. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar - USD Key Data Releases - US Dollar Weekly Event Risk - 11-21-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: US Dollar USD DXY Michael Boutros Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

Research
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:22 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:53 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        Currency prices
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 15, 2023 07:34 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.