USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 7:40 AM
0 views
Brazil Flag
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Bullish factors

  • Data for the American economy should reinforce the perception that productive activity and the labor market remain strong, which, in turn, corroborates the interpretations that interest rates in the country will remain higher for longer and contribute to strengthening the USDBRL.

Bearish factors

  • Possible approval of government economic agendas by Congress can reduce the perception of political risks of Brazilian assets, contributing to the attraction of investments and thus strengthening the BRL.
  • A lack of consensus among members of Congress for a new Budget may promote a cautious and risk-averse environment among investors, harming the performance of risky assets, such as the BRL.

FXUS Banner for NAv5 

Our Brazil team provides regular weekly coverage of the Brazilian economy and the outlook for the Real, accessible by clicking the link in the banner above.

The week in review

The USDBRL ended the week higher, closing Friday's session (29) at BRL 5.0273, a variation of +1.8% for the week, +1.5% for the month, and -4.8% for the year. The dollar index closed higher for the eleventh consecutive week on Friday's session, with a weekly gain of 0.6%, a monthly gain of 2.2%, and an annual gain of 2.5%. The foreign exchange market reacted to the continuous and sustained rise in US Treasury yields, the release of the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decision, the release of inflation data for Brazil, the United States, and Europe, and the formation of the end-of-month Ptax rate.

USDBRL and Dollar Index (points)

BRL_USD_100223

Source: StoneX cmdtyView. Design: StoneX

 

THE MOST IMPORTANT EVENT: Data for the United States

Expected impact on USDBRL: bullish

Among the data that will certainly be released this week, it is worth highlighting the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September by the ISM institute, both for the industrial activity and the services sector. The September data should maintain the pattern of previous months, that is, show contraction (reading below 50 points) for industry and expansion (above 50 points) for services. In recent months, the growth of the American economy has exceeded analysts' estimates by remaining stable even in the face of a cycle of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Similarly, requests for unemployment assistance continue to suggest a labor market with high demand for labor and few signs of weakening. Both indicators can contribute to the perception that interest rates in the United States must remain high for a long period to ensure that inflation returns to the Fed's target, strengthening the dollar against other currencies.

Economic agenda in Congress

Expected impact on USDBRL: bearish

Two weeks after the entry of the center-right party (Centrão) into the coalition supporting the government in Congress, conflicts in the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative branches continue to surface. Last week, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), publicly complained about the delay of the Administration in implementing the changes in the leadership of Caixa Econômica Federal and threatened to "block" the voting agenda until the agreement was fulfilled. Later, after a meeting between Lira and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the parliamentarian committed to submit three important projects for voting next week, namely, the Provisional Measure proposing to tax exclusive investment funds, offshore funds, and the Legal Framework for Loan Guarantees.

Already in the Federal Senate, there must be an extraordinary session to vote on the Desenrola bill, which limits credit card interest rates. After a better-than-expected start, the articulation of the federal government's priority projects with the National Congress has been slow and subject to criticism. Accordingly, the approval of these measures can be well evaluated by investors and reduce the perception of political risks of Brazilian assets, contributing to the attraction of investments and thus strengthening the BRL.

Key Indicators

BRL_Table_100223

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil; B3; IBGE; Fipe; FGV; MDIC; IPEA and StoneX cmdtyView.

Analysis by: Leonel Oliveira Mattos ([email protected]), Alan Lima ([email protected]), and Vitor Andrioli ([email protected]).

Translation by Rodolfo Abachi ([email protected]).

Financial editor: Paul Walton ([email protected]).

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
Today 05:21 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Softening macro backdrop, BOJ threat amplify downside risks
Today 03:00 AM
Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
Today 12:05 AM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Faces RBA and US NFP Report
Yesterday 05:50 PM
A roller-coaster week for Gold and Silver
Yesterday 05:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
A roller-coaster week for Gold and Silver
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 05:29 PM
    Research
    Bond yields rise sharply, putting financial assets under pressure, aside from Nasdaq
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:23 PM
      China flag
      China’s equity markets up, yuan unchanged
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 11:09 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
        By:
        Paul Walton
        September 29, 2023 06:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.