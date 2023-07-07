British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:48 AM
2 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • British Pound breakout of multi-month downtrend attempting to reassert
  • GBP/USD carving monthly opening-range below yearly high- constructive above 1.24
  • Sterling resistance 1.2850s, 1.30, 1.3103– support 1.2601, ~1.25, 1.2397

The British Pound is poised to snap a two-week losing streak with GBP/USD trading just below the yearly highs. While a breakout of multi-year downtrend resistance does keep the outlook constructive, the advance has been struggling around a key pivot zone over the past few weeks and the focus now falls to the July opening-range for guidance here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

 British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly Sterling Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Forecast 202307

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In  last month’s, British Pound Weekly Forecast we noted that Sterling had faltered at multi-year downtrend resistance with GBP/USD, “decline sitting at support around the January high-week close at 1.2397 for the past three-weeks- price has been unable to mark a weekly close below. . .” Prices surged off that mark the following week with Sterling rallying nearly 4.4% off the May lows and breaching the 2021 trendline.

The advance has been stalled for the past three-week with GBP/USD straddling a key pivot zone at 1.2757/73-  a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 decline and the February 2019 swing low. A topside breach / close above the June high (~1.2850s) is needed to mark resumption towards subsequent resistance objectives at the 1.30-handle and the 61.8% extension of the 2022 advance at 1.3103.

Weekly support rests with the October channel line / 23.6% retracement of the objective yearly range at 1.2601 backed by the 2021 trendline (currently ~1.25). Broader bullish invalidation now raised to 1.2397.

Bottom line: Sterling is attempting to mount a key resistance hurdle for the past four weeks. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the 1.26-handle IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Note that price is carving the initial monthly opening-range just below resistance and we’ll be looking for the breakout to offer further guidance in the days ahead. I’ll publish an updated British Pound Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar GBP USD Key Data Releases Sterling Weekly Event Risk British Pound Techni

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: GBP/USD British Pound Sterling Michael Boutros

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Today 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Today 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Today 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Today 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: House prices see biggest drop in 12 years – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 5, 2023 12:40 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 28, 2023 07:34 AM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        June 23, 2023 07:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.