Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Grinds at Support- Breakout Pending

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 10:34 AM
8 views
Oil drilling in sea
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

  • Crude grinds into support for a ninth-consecutive week
  • Oil coils within monthly range- breakout imminent
  • WTI resistance 75.91, 80.31, 82.68-83.28- support 69.19-70.06 (key), 65.62, 59.16

Crude oil prices are grinding into technical support with a breakout of a nine-week consolidation pattern now imminent. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the WTI weekly technical chart heading into the close of the month / quarter.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

 Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast - 2023-06-27

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Crude Oil Price Forecast we noted that WTI had been, “sitting at support all month and the focus is on possible price inflection into this zone. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops with a weekly close below 69.19 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.” Despite numerous intraweek attempts, price has been unable to mark a weekly close below this threshold with a nine-week consolidation pattern now straddling support- breakout pending.

Key support remains with the yearly low-week close / 2022 low at 69.19-70.09 with a break of this symmetrical wedge formation needed to fuel the next leg lower in price towards the 2020 high at 65.62 and the 2020 high-week close / lower parallel around 59.16- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

A topside breach of this formation exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 75.91 and the objective yearly open / 52-week moving average at 80.31/70. Ultimately a close above the 2023/2021 high-week closes at 82.68-83.28 would be needed to validate a breakout of the yearly opening-range and technical shift the focus back to the topside in crude prices.

Bottom line: Crude oil prices continue to coil around a key support pivot – watch the weekly closes. From a trading standpoint, the focus is on a breakout of this consolidation pattern in the weeks ahead for guidance. Keep in mind we are heading into the close of the month / quarter and the risk of a washout remains– stay nimble here. I’ll publish an updated crude oil short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Michael Boutros

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

S&P500 outlook: Stocks point to mild losses as recession worries linger
Today 01:09 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Walgreens Boots stock sinks on weaker outlook
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, AUD/USD, S&P 500 and gold forecast - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:57 AM
Dow Jones forecast: Where next for Nike stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
Today 09:36 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:23 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Analysis: European open – 27th June 2023
Today 05:11 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 7, 2023 04:30 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2023 05:00 PM
      FXEU Oil Trading
      Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Bears Charge into Critical Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 30, 2023 03:35 PM
        Research
        Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 05:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.