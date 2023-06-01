US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Exhaust into Resistance

By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:17 AM
US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar rally extends nearly 3.9% off yearly lows- NFPs on tap
  • USD three-week rally faltering at yearly high-week close- risk for near-term exhaustion
  • DXY resistance 104.63, 105.68-106.15 (critical)– support 103.49, 102.99, 101.70s

The US Dollar is poised to snap a three-week winnings streak with the DXY stalling into technical resistance this week. While the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the threat for a larger pullback rises while below yesterday’s high. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart heading into June.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Foreast - 2023-06-01

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s US Dollar Index technical forecast we noted that the DXY had, “been resting on support for the past five weeks and the focus is on a breakout of this near-term range. From a trading standpoint, the broader bearish outlook remains vulnerable while above 101.30- bears on notice.” The index broke higher days later with a three-week rally extending more than 3.8% off the lows. The advance is responding to confluent resistance this week at the yearly high-week close around 104.63 (high registered at 104.70)- risk for some exhaustion here.

Initial support is eyed at the objective yearly open at 103.49 backed closely by a major pivot zone at the 2016 high-close / 2020 swing high / January low-week close at 103- a close below this threshold would threaten a larger correction towards slope support (currently near ~101.70s).

A topside breach / weekly close above 104.63 is needed to fuel the next leg higher with critical resistance eyed around the yearly highs at 105.67-106.15- a region defined by the 52-week moving average, the August low-week close and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 decline. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: The US Dollar rebound may be vulnerable here just below the yearly high-week close. From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 103 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this week’s high needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the yearly opening-rang highs. Keep in mind we in the early throws of June trade with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap tomorrow- stay nimble here and watch the weekly close. Review my latest US Dollar short-term outlook for a closer look at the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar USD Key Data Releases NFP DXY Weekly Event Risk Technical Forecast 2023060

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

