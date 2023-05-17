Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Exposes Multi-Month Support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 10:34 AM
14 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro turns form key resistance around the yearly opening-range highs
  • EUR/USD plunge now approaching September uptrend- risk for price inflection
  • Resistance 1.1033/70, 1.1148, 1.1275– support 1.0793, 1.0705/37 (key), 1.0645

Euro plunged more than 2.5% off the yearly highs after turning from key resistance around the yearly opening-range highs. The sell-off is now approaching multi-month trend support and the threat for possible exhaustion / price inflection into these levels rises in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this EUR/USD technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

 Euro Price Chart EUR USD Weekly Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook EURUSD Technical Forecast 517202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro technical forecast, we noted that the EUR/USD had, “extended into key resistance around the January highs with the advance still vulnerable while below 1.1033/70. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- be on the lookout for a possible test of slope support heading into the start of the month…” Euro held this resistance zone for nearly five weeks before turning lower with the decline now approaching the September slope support.

Two key levels of significance are eyed at the January high-week reversal-close at 1.0793 and 1.0705/37- a region defined by the objective yearly open and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range.  Both these levels represent areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A break / weekly close below is ultimately needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway towards the low-week close at 1.0645 and beyond.

Monthly-open resistance is eyed a 1.1016 with a breach / close above 1.1033/70 needed to mark resumption of the September uptrend towards 1.1148 and the 61.8% retracement of the 2021 decline at 1.1275- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: A turn from the key resistance near the yearly opening-range highs takes EUR/USD back towards multi-month uptrend support. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – the immediate focus is on possible price inflection into these key support levels just lower. I’ll publish an updated Euro short-term technical outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 Eurozone US Economic Calendar - EUR USD Key Data Releases - EURUSD Weekly Event Risk - 5-17-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Euro analysis: EUR/USD hits a 6-week low, 1.08 in sight?
Today 02:39 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
Today 01:10 PM
Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
Today 11:45 AM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
Today 10:03 AM
Oil, EUR/GBP outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF forecast: European open inflation and US housing data on tap
Today 05:27 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Reaction, can Bears Continue to Drive?
By:
James Stanley
May 15, 2023 01:33 PM
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD indecision at resistance, US CPI on the way
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 8, 2023 03:12 PM
      Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD resistance on Fed- ECB, NFP on tap
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 3, 2023 09:23 PM
        Euro price outlook: EUR/USD near key resistance as big week begins
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 1, 2023 03:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.