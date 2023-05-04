British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD 2023 breakout levels

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:14 AM
91 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD weekly trade levels

  • British Pound validates breakout of 2023 opening-range highs
  • GBP/USD rally approaching key confluence zone at long-term, downtrend resistance
  • Sterling resistance 1.2757/73 (critical), 1.3104– support 1.2397-1.2448, 1.2084, ~1.2010

The British Pound has rallied for eight of the past nine-weeks with GBP/USD breaching the yearly opening-range highs last week. The advance has now extended nearly 6.7% off the March / yearly lows and exposes a possible run-on long-term, downtrend resistance- NFP, Bank of England on tap. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

Discuss this Pound setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly Sterilng Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Forecast 542023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last, British Pound Weekly Forecast (March) we noted that GBP/USD had, “reversed off key support with a five-week rally now approaching key resistance at the yearly opening-range highs.” The pivot zone in focus was at “1.2397-1.2448- a region defined by the yearly high-week close and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 decline. Risk for topside exhaustion / price inflection into this zone over the next few weeks.”

Sterling held below this threshold for nearly five-weeks before finally breaching late-last week. The breakout now threatens a rally towards a key technical confluence at multi-year trend resistance around 1.2757/73- a region defined by the 61.18% retracement of the 2021 decline and the February 2019 low (an area of interest for possible exhaustion / price inflection IF reached).

Initial weekly support now rests at former resistance (1.2397-1.2448) and price will need to hold above this zone for the immediate advance to remains viable– a break / close below would risk a larger correction back towards the objective yearly-open at 1.2084. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 52-week moving average, currently ~1.2010.

Bottom line: A breakout of the yearly opening-range shifts the medium-term focus higher in the British Pound with the advance now within striking distance of multi-year downtrend resistance. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1.2757/73- losses should be limited to last week’s lows IF price is heading higher. Keep in mind we still have US non-farm payrolls tomorrow with the BoE interest rate decision on tap next week. I’ll publish an updated British Pound short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

UK US Economic Calendar - GBP USD Key Data Releases - BoE - GBPUSD Weekly Event Risk 5-4-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Related tags: British Pound GBP/USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups into NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Today 05:54 PM
Fed statement disappoints equity markets, no rate pause in sight, Gold hits all-time high
Today 04:39 PM
Gold, Silver outlook: Metals break higher as yields drop
Today 04:09 PM
US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
Today 02:45 PM
EUR/USD Outlook Brightened by Hawkish Lagarde
Today 02:21 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks fall post Fed & as banking fears persist
Today 01:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound short-term outlook: GBP/USD threatens correction
By:
Michael Boutros
April 17, 2023 05:30 PM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD rips into range resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    March 30, 2023 03:34 PM
      GBP/USD: Why pound parity (1.00) is a potentially plausible prospect
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      September 20, 2022 01:48 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Weekly COT report: GBP futures on the cusp of net-long exposure
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 24, 2022 01:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.