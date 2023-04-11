US Dollar technical forecast: USD battle lines drawn at key support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:02 AM
76 views
USA flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index technical forecast: DXY weekly trade levels

  • US Dollar Index attempting to mark fifth-consecutive weekly decline
  • USD testing key pivot zone at uptrend support- risk for inflection / downside exhaustion
  • DXY resistance 103,104.63, 105.73-106.15– support 101.63, 100, 98.97, 97.25/69

The US Dollar Index plunged more than 4.2% off the yearly highs with the decline now taking the greenback into longer-term uptrend support near the January lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

Discuss this USD setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Dollar Technical Forecast - 4-11-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s US Dollar Index technical forecast we noted that the DXY sell-off was approaching a major pivot zone around 103 and that, “a break / weekly close below this threshold would expose broader uptrend support around the May 2022 low-close at 101.63- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.” A four-week decline registered an intraday low at 101.41 (a close low of 101.57!) last week before rebounding with the index carving out the April opening-range just above this critical support zone.

A break / weekly close below this threshold would threaten resumption of the late-2022 downtrend (blue) with such a scenario exposing the 100-psychological barrier, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 rally at 98.98 and 97.25/69- a region defined by the 61.8% extension of the September decline and the 2018 swing high. Note that this threshold converges on the 2011 original slope over the next few months.

Weekly resistance now stands with the yearly low-week close / 2016 high close at 103 with broader bearish invalidation steady at 105.73-106.15 – a region defined by the 100% extension of the monthly advance, the December / January swing highs and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline. A breach above this threshold would constitute a breakout of the yearly opening-range and suggest a more significant reversal is underway / resumption of the broader uptrend.

Bottom line: The US Dollar is threatening a fifth consecutive weekly decline into a key support pivot with the April opening-range taking shape just above. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – be on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low while above slope support with a breakout of the monthly opening-range to offer guidance here- mind the weekly close. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar - USD Key Data Releases - US Dollar Index Weekly Event Risk 4-11-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: US Dollar DXY Michael Boutros USD

Latest market news

Indices quiet, Oil and Gold stronger awaiting economic data releases
Today 05:55 PM
USD/JPY rate clears April opening range ahead of US CPI
Today 04:30 PM
Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
Today 03:20 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks muted ahead of tomorrow's inflation data: US Open
Today 12:59 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable holds below 1.25 ahead of key US data
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Indices quiet, Oil and Gold stronger awaiting economic data releases
By:
Paul Walton
Today 05:55 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Rate hike expectations still headwinds for Indices and Oil
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 06:46 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
      By:
      Paul Walton
      April 7, 2023 01:21 PM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
        By:
        Paul Walton
        April 6, 2023 05:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.