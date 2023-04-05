Euro technical forecast: has EUR/USD topped?

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 3:06 PM
137 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro technical forecast: EUR/USD weekly trade levels

  • Euro advance extends for a third week- rally testing multi-year downtrend
  • EUR/USD bulls vulnerable while below long-term slope resistance
  • Resistance 1.1033, 1.1148, 1.1275– support 1.0793, 1.0705 (key), 1.0456/61

Euro is attempting to mark a third consecutive weekly advance with EUR/USD eyeing the 2023 range high. While the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable here as price tests long-term downtrend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

Discussing this Euro setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart EUR USD Weekly EURUSD Trade Outlook Euro vs US Dollar Technical Forecast 452023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro technical forecast, we noted that EUR/USD had failed to mount yearly-open resistance at 1.0705 with, “key weekly support at 1.0412/61- a region defined by the 52-week moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September rally.” Euro never made it there with three- weekly attempts registering an intraday low at 1.0516 before reversing sharply higher.

The rally has now extended more than 4.3% off the monthly lows (nearly 4.7% off the January lows) with price failing with precision this week at the 75% parallel of the descending pitchfork formation (2018 & late-2021 highs). The immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this slope in the near-term.

Initial weekly support rests with the 2023 high-week close at 1.0793 with bullish invalidation now raised to the objective yearly open at 1.0705- a break / weekly closes below this threshold could fuel another accelerated drop towards confluent support at 1.0456/61.

Ultimately, a topside breach / weekly close above the yearly opening-range high at 1.1033 would be needed to mark resumption of the uptrend towards the January low-day close at 1.1148 and the 61.8% retracement of the 2021 decline at 1.1275.

Bottom line: A three-week advance in Euro may be vulnerable here at longer-term downtrend resistance. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the yearly open IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Use added caution heading into the April opening-range with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap into an extended holiday break- stay nimble here. I’ll publish an updated Euro short-term technical outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Eurozone US Economic Calendar - Key EUR USD Data Releases - EURUSD Weekly Event Risk 4-5-2023

 Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Indices dip on recession fears, Gold holds above $2,000
Today 07:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level
Today 07:13 PM
Japanese Yen price action into Q2: USD/JPY key support test
Today 05:17 PM
Gold price forecast: RSI flirts with overbought territory
Today 03:07 PM
WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
Today 02:07 PM
Dow Jones forecast - Stocks fall as recession fears rise: US Open
Today 01:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD support test at prior resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
March 27, 2023 06:53 PM
    ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
      Forex trading
      The top 10 most traded currencies
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 2, 2023 03:43 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Weekly COT report: Investors kept piling into gold
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 28, 2022 02:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.