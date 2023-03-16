Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD squeeze at support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Yesterday 12:35 PM
94 views
Australian flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian technical forecast: AUD/USD weekly trade levels

  • Australian Dollar rebounds from fresh, multi-month lows
  • AUD/USD threat for exhaustion rebound- broader outlook weighted to the downside
  • Resistance 6816, 6865, 6922 (key)– support 6547, 6393 (key), 6200/10

The Australian Dollar plunged nearly 8.3% off the yearly high with the decline turning just ahead of key technical support this week. The focus is on this exhaustion rebound within the confines of the broader 2021 downtrend. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Discuss this AUD/USD setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

 Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly Aussie Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Forecast 3162

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar technical forecast we noted that AUD/USD had, “stretched into a major pivot zone at confluent resistance and the broader October rally may be vulnerable…” Price reversed sharply lower that very week with Aussie plummeting more than 6.6% off the mid-February highs.

The decline turned just ahead of the support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October advance at 6547 (low registered at 6564) with rally now testing the 2008 low-week close / 2019 low at 6670/73. Watch the weekly close with respect to this key pivot zone.

Weekly resistance stands with the yearly-open at 6816 backed by the 52-week moving average (currently ~6865). Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the yearly high-week close (outside-reversal close) at 6922- a breach / weekly close above would be needed to shift the focus back towards the yearly highs.

A break / weekly close below Fibonacci support here would threaten resumption of the broader downtrend towards the median-line / 2022 October reversal-close at 6393- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: Aussie has plunged five of the past six-weeks with a break below the yearly-open taking price to multi-month lows. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be capped by the upper parallel the IF Aussie is heading lower – look for a more significant reaction on test of Fibonacci support with a close below needed to mark resumption. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 Australia US Economic Calendar - AUD USD Key Data Releases - AUDUSD Weekly Event Risk- 3-16-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: AUD USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

Research
AUDUSD snap back under review RBA on tap
By:
David Song
February 6, 2023 07:50 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Good news from China helps lift AUD/USD
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    January 4, 2023 05:09 PM
      Research
      The RBA's 25 vs 50bp hike debate is no longer ‘finely balanced’
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 15, 2022 03:43 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.