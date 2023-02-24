US Dollar technical forecast: USD bulls eye resistance

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
February 24, 2023 3:14 PM
216 views
USA flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index technical forecast: DXY weekly trade levels

  • US Dollar Index marks fourth-consecutive weekly advance
  • USD monthly reversal off key support now approaching critical resistance
  • DXY resistance 105.73-106.15 (key), 108.09, 109.45– support 103, 1.1632/44 (key),

The US Dollar Index charged higher into the close of the week with DXY marking its fourth-weekly advance. The rally comes off an early-month reversal from key support with the index now approaching a critical technical confluence- bulls on notice. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

Discuss this USD setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly Chart - USD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: The US Dollar Index posted an outside-weekly reversal off confluent support into the start of February with the index rallying more than 4.4% off the lows. While a breach above the 52-week moving average / 1999 highs does keep the risk weighted to the topside, the advance may be vulnerable heading into downtrend resistance (blue).

The zone in focus is eyed at 105.73-106.15 – a region defined by the 100% extension of the monthly advance, the December / January swing highs and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline. A topside breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption towards subsequent resistance objective at the 2001 low at 108.09 and the 61.8% retracement at 109.45.

Initial weekly support rests with the objective yearly-open at 103.49 backed by the 2016 high-close / 2023 low-week close at 103- losses should be limited to this threshold IF the Dollar is going to attempt a breakout of the multi-month downtrend. A pivot below this level would threaten another test of broader uptrend support, currently near ~101.40s.

Bottom line: The US Dollar rebound may be vulnerable in the days ahead as the index approaches a major pivot zone. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a rally towards 106 – losses should be limited by the yearly open IF price is heading higher on this stretch. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar - USD Key Data Releases - DXY Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: DXY USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Market chart
US Core PCE comes in stronger than expected; US Dollar bid
By:
Joe Perry CMT
February 24, 2023 04:08 PM
    Currency prices
    The dollar remains supreme amidst hawkish Fed speak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 17, 2023 05:38 AM
      downtrend chart
      US CPI hotter than expected, but still lower than December
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      February 14, 2023 03:45 PM
        Research
        Markets in holding pattern as traders eye US CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 13, 2023 01:35 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.