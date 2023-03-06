Crude oil price forecast: WTI breakout brewing

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
March 6, 2023 2:29 PM
75 views
FXEU Oil Trading
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Crude Oil technical forecast: WTI weekly trade levels

  • Crude prices in multi-month consolidation – breakout pending
  • Oil rally approaching 2023 opening-range highs
  • WTI resistance 81.90s, 83.28-84.78 (key), 92.83– support 73.40s, 71.47 (key), 66

Crude oil prices have carved a well-defined yearly opening-range with WTI poised for a breakout in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the WTI weekly technical chart.

Discuss this crude oil setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

 Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - CL Trade Outlook - USOIL Technical Forecast 3-6-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Technical Outlook: Crude oil prices rebounded sharply off downtrend support (blue) in December of last year with a 17.9% rally off the lows failing in late-January. Since then, WTI has continued to trade within the confines of a massive multi-month consolidation pattern – we’re looking for the breakout to offer some guidance here in the weeks ahead.

Initial resistance stands with the December trendline (red- currently ~81.90s) backed by 83.28-84.78 – a region defined by the 2021 high-week close and the 100% extension of the late-December advance. A breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last year and would expose initial resistance objectives at the 52-week moving average (currently ~91.80s) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 decline at 92.83.

Initial support rests with lower bounds (currently ~73.40s) with a break / weekly close below the 2022 low-week close at 71.47 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the August 2018 low-week close / 2019 high at 65.92-66.57 and the lower parallel / 2020 high-week close at 59.16.

Bottom line: Oil prices are in consolidation just above downtrend support- breakout pending. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards the median-line – losses should be limited to 71.47 IF price is indeed heading higher. I’ll publish an updated crude oil short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

 

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Oil WTI Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
      Congress building
      US Open: Stocks drop amid fresh banking sector woes
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 15, 2023 01:26 PM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks rise after inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 14, 2023 01:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.