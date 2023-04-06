S&P 500 technical forecast: SPX rally faces first major test

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:07 PM
15 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

S&P 500 technical forecast: SPX weekly trade levels

  • S&P 500 set to snap three-week advance off key support at the yearly open
  • SPX500 rally vulnerable below 2023 opening-range high- constructive above 3844
  • SPX resistance 4134/37 (key), 4312, 4415– support ~3972, 3844, 3760 (critical)

The S&P 500 is poised to snap a three-week rally with SPX500 responding to technical resistance this week. While the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable here as the bulls test the yearly opening-range highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the SPX500 weekly technical chart this month.

Discuss this SPX setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX Weekly

 SP500 Price Chart - SPX500 Weekly - SPX Trade Outlook - Stocks Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; SPX500 on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my February S&P 500 technical forecast we noted that the, “sell-off is approaching key support levels into the March open. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a drop towards the yearly open.” The index briefly registered an intraday low at 3807 but failed to mark a daily close below 3844. A three-week rally off that mark has extended more than 8.8% off the lows with the SPX500 now testing resistance at the yearly high-week close / March 2022 swing low at 4134/37- looking for a reaction off this pivot zone.

Initial weekly support rests with the 52-week moving average (currently ~3972) backed by the objective yearly open at 3844 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement / December low at 3760/63- a break / weekly close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the 2021 lows at 3664 and beyond.

A topside breach / close above the yearly opening-range highs at 4196 is needed to validate a larger breakout towards uptrend resistance at the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 range (4312) and the 100% extension of the October rally at 4415- both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

Bottom line: The S&P 500 has rallied back into resistance near the yearly range-highs- risk for possible exhaustion / price inflection early in the month. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the yearly moving average IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Ultimately a close below 3760 would be terminal with such a scenario threatening another accelerated decline towards fresh yearly lows.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar - SPX500 Weekly Event Risk- SPX Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: SPX 500 Michael Boutros Stocks

Latest market news

EURUSD struggles to test yearly high ahead of NFP report
Today 06:18 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Today 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Today 02:32 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Today 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Today 12:58 PM
Indices dip on recession fears, Gold holds above $2,000
Yesterday 07:54 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

Congress building
S&P 500 forecast - stocks fall as inflation fears rise post OPEC+ cuts: US Open
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 3, 2023 12:59 PM
    Congress building
    S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 forecast, stocks rise as banking fears fade: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 29, 2023 01:07 PM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks extend gains as banking crisis fears subside
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 21, 2023 12:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.