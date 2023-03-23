US Dollar short-term price outlook: six-days down into support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:40 PM
17 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index technical outlook: DXY short-term trade levels

  • US Dollar Index breaks March opening-range- plunges more than 3.7% off highs
  • USD sell-off now approaching downtrend support- bears vulnerable while above
  • DXY resistance 102.95/99, 103.49, 103.86– support 101.74/90 (key), 101.15, 100.82

The US Dollar Index is attempting to mark a sixth-consecutive daily decline with DXY off by more than 1.6% this week. The decline is now approaching a key pivot zone and while a break of the monthly opening-range keeps the focus lower, the decline may be vulnerable as price approaches near-term downtrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY short-term technical charts.

Discuss this USD setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast 3-23-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Index short-term outlook, we noted that DXY had, “broken short-term trend support – we’re looking for evidence of an exhaustion low in the days ahead with a breach / close above 106.15 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price” The index registered a high at 105.88 just days later before reversing sharply with a break below the March opening-range plunging more than 3.7% off the highs.

The decline is now testing a key support zone at 101.73/90- a region defined by the 2023 low-day close and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range. Looking for a reaction into this zone for guidance with the immediate decline vulnerable while above.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 240min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 240min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast 3-23-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at USD price action shows DXY trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation with the lower parallel further highlighting near-term support at 101.73/90. Initial resistance now eyed at 102.99 and is backed by the objective yearly-open at 103.49 and the weekly-open at 103.86. Ultimately a breach / close above 104.36 is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this week.

A break / close below this threshold exposes subsequent support objectives at the 1.618% extension of the monthly decline at 101.15, the yearly low at 100.82 and the 2019 swing high at 99.66.

Bottom line: The US Dollar breakdown may be vulnerable to exhaustion heading into the first major support hurdle. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be limited to the weekly open IF price is heading lower. Review my latest US Dollar weekly technical forecast for a longer-term look at the DXY trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

US Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - USD Weekly Event Risk -

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: USD DXY Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Suderman Says: Will announcing a peak in rates be a mistake?
Today 06:38 PM
AUD/USD rate forecast: bear flag takes shape
Today 03:58 PM
Precious moments: Gold rallied towards $2,000 on rate rise, markets favor its safe haven status
Today 01:13 PM
US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
Today 01:07 PM
BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
Today 12:35 PM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 09:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:07 PM
    FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:57 PM
      Congress building
      US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:06 PM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks extend gains as banking crisis fears subside
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 21, 2023 12:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.