Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY grinds at 2023 range resistance

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:26 PM
35 views
Japanese Flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY weekly trade levels

  • Japanese Yen approaching topside of massive multi-month consolidation
  • USD/JPY rally vulnerable into 2023 range highs- risk for price inflection
  • Resistance 135.71, 136.66, 139.59– support 134.11, 131.12/30, 129.58

The Japanese Yen is off more than 0.6% against the US Dollar this week with USD/JPY trading just below resistance near the 2023 range highs. The focus is on possible inflection into this zone as price continues to consolidate within a massive multi- month consolidation pattern. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart.

Discuss this Yen setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Weekly US Dollar vs Yen Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen technical forecast we noted that, “The recent USD/JPY recovery off support may be vulnerable into these upcoming resistance levels.” We specifically highlighted the 52-week moving average and, “38.2% retracement of the 2022 decline at 136.66- a breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend…” Price briefly registered an intraweek high at 137.77 last week but has been unable to mark a weekly close above and the immediate focus is on possible inflection off this zone.

Initial weekly support rests with the yearly high-week close at 134.12 backed by 131.12/31- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range and the objective yearly open. Broader bullish invalidation f the yearly advance remains unchanged at the 2023 low-week close at 129.58.

Initial weekly resistance levels are also unchanged at the 52-week moving average (currently ~136.08) and 136.66. Ultimately, a topside breach / close above this consolidation formation is needed to validate a breakout of the yearly opening-range highs towards the July highs at 139.39 and the key resistance at 142.50- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: USD/JPY is trading just below resistance near the 2023 range highs with price continuing to contract within the confines of a massive multi-month consolidation pattern. From a trading standpoint, the trade remains constructive while above yearly open with a breach / close above the December trendline needed to fuel a larger breakout in USD/JPY.  I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

US Japan Economic Calendar - USD JPY Key Data Releases - USDJPY Weekly Event Risk - 5-12-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Japanese yen USD JPY Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
Today 05:30 PM
Oil price outlook mired by failure to test 50-Day SMA
Today 04:10 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:54 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Today 01:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM
The Week Ahead: Debt ceiling to keep a lid on risk appetite
Today 08:25 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

Forex trading
Japanese Yen short-term outlook: USD/JPY bulls blocked by 135
By:
Michael Boutros
April 21, 2023 04:23 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY 2023 range tightens- battle lines drawn
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 20, 2023 04:27 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY breakout towards 135, fresh monthly highs
      By:
      James Stanley
      April 17, 2023 06:20 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen short-term outlook: USD/JPY searches support into April open
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        April 3, 2023 05:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.