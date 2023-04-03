Japanese Yen short-term outlook: USD/JPY searches support into April open

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:44 PM
6 views
Japanese Flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen technical outlook: USD/JPY short-term trade levels

  • Japanese Yen threatens outside-day reversal off Fibonacci resistance
  • USD/JPY threatens deeper correction within yearly uptrend
  • Resistance 133.35, 133.77, 134.75/77 (key)- support 132.18, 130.56-131.30 (key), 129.63

The Japanese Yen rebounded off a key pivot zone at yearly uptrend support last week with a breakout of a multi-month downtrend in USD/JPY fueling a rally of more than 8.2% off the January low. Price is poised to mark an outside-day reversal off Fibonacci resistance today and while the move does threaten a deeper correction near-term, the broader technical outlook remains constructive while above December lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY short-term technical charts.

Discussing this USD/JPY price setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Daily US Dollar vs Yen Shortterm Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen short-term outlook our bottom line noted that, “A reversal off uptrend resistance is now threatening a test of uptrend support.” A key support zone at the December lows / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 130.56-131.30 was tested for over a week and although price registered an intra-day low at 129.63, the bears could not hold a daily close. USD/JPY rallied more than 3.1% off the lows with price poised to mark an outside-day reversal into the April open- watch today's close.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 120min

 Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY 120min US Dollar vs Yen Shortterm Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the March lows with the 25% parallel highlighting near-term support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 132.18. Key support steady at 130.56-131.30- a break / daily close below this threshold is needed to put the bears back in control with such a scenario exposing the March low at 129.63 and the yearly low-day close at 128.46.

Weekly / monthly open resistance at 133.35 with a breach / close above 133.77 needed to mark resumption of the uptrend towards the January highs / 61.8% retracement at 134.75/77- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: A rebound off uptrend support may be exhausting here in the short-term. From at trading standpoint, looking for possible exhaustion low / price inflection early in the month. Ultimately, losses should be limited to 130.56 IF the January rally is to remain viable. Keep in mind we are heading into the open of a new month / quarter- tread lightly here and stay nimble as we carve out the April opening-range. Review my latest Japanese Yen weekly technical forecast for a longer-term look at the USD/JPY trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Japan Economic Calendar- USD JPY Key Data Releases -USDJPY weekly event risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Japanese yen USD JPY Michael Boutros

Latest market news

How to backtest your trading strategy
Today 05:12 PM
Precious moments: Gold asserts its role as the risk hedge, breaches $2000 mark
Today 05:06 PM
NZD/USD forecast: RBNZ rate decision in focus
Today 04:36 PM
USD/CAD Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 02:16 PM
S&P 500 forecast - stocks fall as inflation fears rise post OPEC+ cuts: US Open
Today 12:59 PM
EUR/CAD, FTSE forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

Research
A volatile start to the week for the yen after currency intervention
By:
Matt Simpson
October 24, 2022 01:20 AM
    Research
    A volatile start to the week for the yen after currency intervention
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 24, 2022 01:20 AM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 26, 2022 08:00 AM
        Japanese Flag
        USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 26, 2022 08:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.