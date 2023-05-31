Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bears Face First Major Hurdle

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 10:23 AM
14 views
Gold Sand
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold plunges 7% off record highs- attempting to snap three-week losing streak
  • Risk for deeper correction remains – broader outlook remains constructive
  • Gold resistance 2024/35 (key), 2075/81, 2149 – support 1943, 1926, 1891-1903 (critical)

Gold prices are attempting to snap a three-week losing streak with XAU/USD now testing multi-month uptrend support. The focus is on a possible exhaustion low in the weeks ahead and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat for a deeper pullback still looms heading into the June open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast - 2023-05-31

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Weekly Price Forecast we offered evidence of a possible medium-term top in XAU/USD after, “another failed attempt to mount the record high with a close back below the record 2020 high-close at 2035 once again threatening topside exhaustion in XAU/USD.” We specifically noted support at, “the objective January high at 1959 backed by the April high-week reversal close at 1926- losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is heading higher on this stretch.”

Gold plunged more than 7% off those highs with a three-week decline now testing confluent support around the 50% retracement / 2022 channel at ~1943 (intraday low registered at 1932). The focus now shifts on a possible exhaustion low heading into the start of June.

Initial resistance eyed with the median-line (currently ~1975s) backed by a key technical confluence at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline / 2020 high-week / record high-close at 2024/35- a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards the record highs at 2075/81.

A break below this support level would threaten a deeper correction towards 1926 with broader bullish invalidation steady at 1891-1903- a region defined by the May 2021 high week close and the 38.2% retracement of the entire September rally. Both levels represent areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Bottom line: Gold is testing multi-month uptrend support and we’re looking to validate a possible low in the weeks ahead. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – ultimately, losses should be limited to 1891 IF price is heading higher with a close above 2034 needed to mark uptrend resumption. Keep in mind we have US Non-Farm Payroll on tap into the close of the week with the FOMC rate decision looming – tread lightly into the June open. Review my latest Gold short-term technical outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar Gold Key Data Releases XAU USD Weekly Event Risk GLD Forecast 20230531

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China
Today 01:29 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge lower ahead of debt ceiling vote, jobs data
Today 01:10 PM
DAX, USD/JPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:43 AM
FTSE 100 hits 2 month low as Chinese data and US debt ceiling woes bite
Today 07:14 AM
EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
Today 05:07 AM
AUD/USD down with China PMIs, but CPI points the wrong way for the RBA
Today 02:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:07 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:48 PM
      Research
      Gold outlook: Metal rebounds as dollar and yields fall
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 29, 2023 03:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.