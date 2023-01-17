Canadian CPI falls at fastest level since April 2020

Will this be enough for the BoC to hold on rates when it meets next week?

January 17, 2023 3:50 PM

Expectations are for the Bank of Canada to hike 25bps when the central bank meets next week to discuss monetary policy.  The December CPI showed inflation at 6.3% YoY, much higher than the BoC’s 2% target.  However, the YoY print dropped from 6.8% YoY in November vs an expectation of 6.4% YoY.  In addition, as with the US CPI, it’s the MoM rate that people are talking about.  The December CPI MoM dropped -0.6% vs a prior reading of 0.1% and an expectation of -0.5%.  This was the largest drop in the month-over-month series since April 2020.  So, although inflation is dropping, it still may be too high for the Bank of Canada.  Also recall that Canada’s December Employment Change was very strong, with the economy adding  104,000 jobs vs an expectation of only 8,000 jobs.  Even better, over 84,500 of those jobs were full-time.  Although inflation is moving in the right direction for the BoC, the jobs data may give it the confidence to hike rates one more time. 

USD/CAD had slowly been moving higher throughout 2022 until the pair broke above resistance at 1.3223 on September 15th.  USD/CAD then quickly moved higher to the 2022 highs on October 13th at 1.3976.  The pair then formed a head and shoulders pattern but failed to break through support on its way to target.  USD/CAD bounced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the October 13th, 2022 high to the previous support level, at 1.3690.  This set up the current AB=CD pattern.  The target for the pattern is near 1.2950.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, first support is at the lows of January 13th at 1.3321.  Below there, price can move to the long-term support line at 1.3224, the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.3174 (see daily), and then the psychological round number support level at 1.3000, ahead of the target.  However, if USD/CAD bounces, first resistance is at the highs of January 12th at 1.3458.  Above there, price can move to the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.3492 (see daily), then the highs from December 16th, 2022, at 1.3705.

240 Minute USD/CAD chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Canadian CPI for December was better than expected, and much lower than that of November.  In addition, the MoM print was the largest negative print since May 2020.  Will this be enough for the BoC to hold on rates when it meets next week?  With a headline print still at a very high reading of 6.3% YoY and strong jobs data, the BoC is still expected to hike 25bps.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI USD/CAD

Latest market news

Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Yesterday 10:12 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
Yesterday 07:27 PM
US CPI Preview: How a Pickup in Inflation Could Complicate the Fed’s Job
Yesterday 05:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

downtrend chart
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:12 PM
    aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:27 PM
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 05:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.