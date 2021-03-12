Canadian Employment data beats HUGELY

The Canadian employment data helped to provide further evidence of the BOC's outlook.

March 12, 2021 5:05 AM

After the less dovish Bank of Canada meeting on Wednesday in which Tiff Macklem said that the outlook on Q1 GDP will be revised higher, the Canadian employment data helped to provide further evidence of the central bank’s outlook.  The Canadian employment change for February was +259,200 vs an expectation of +75,000.  For January, the print remained unchanged at -212,800.  The Unemployment Rate also dropped from 9.2% to 8.2%!  Part-time jobs did outpace fulltime jobs at 171,000 vs 88,200, however no matter how you dissect these numbers, they are stronger than economist anticipated.

Forex market hours: when is the best time of day to trade forex?

USD/CAD has been selling off since the pandemic highs on March 18th in an orderly descending wedge formation.  Interestingly, many of the US Dollar pairs have been moving higher as of late.  However, USD/CAD is not one of them.  The pair is currently pushing lower towards the bottom trendline of the descending wedge and February 25th lows.

Chart analysis shows Canadian Employment Data Beats Hugely. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Soruce: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD moved aggressively higher off the lows on February 25th on the heels of a weak 7-year auction.  However, price only bounced to the downward sloping trendline dating back to October 29th, 2020.  The resistance held and the pair resumed its move lower.  Price broke lower out of a symmetrical triangle on March 11th and may be resuming the longer-term trend, on its way to testing the February 25th low at 1.2468, which acts as the first level of support.  If price breaks below there, support is at the 127.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci extensions from the February 25th lows to the February 26th highs at 1.2380 and 1.2280, respectively.  The next level of support isn’t until the September 2017 lows near 1.2061!  However, if the US Dollar can strength against the Canadian Dollar, resistance is at the bottom level of the symmetrical triangle near 1.2634 and then the upper, longer term trendline from November 2020 near 1.2680.  The next level of resistance is at the February 26th highs near 1.2748. 

Chart analysis shows Canadian Employment Data Beats Hugely. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Forex.com

At this point, there is much more resistance, near-term, than support.  If the data continues to be strong out of Canada, USD/CAD may be headed lower.  In addition, stronger crude oil prices will help support the strong Canadian Dollar, causing USD/CAD to move lower.  However, the US data hasn’t been that weak either, especially in terms of inflation expectations,  employment data, and the vaccine rollout.  These may act as an incentive for the Fed to reduce tapering “earlier than expected”, which would cause the US Dollar to rise, and may bring USD/CAD with it (see: USD/CHF and USD/JPY).  Regardless of what the US data shows, this Canadian employment data was strong!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex USD jobs

Latest market news

NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
Yesterday 07:48 PM
U.S. Dollar Snaps Back, EUR/USD Rallies After Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 07:23 PM
Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
Yesterday 05:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.